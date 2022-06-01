Woodside Closes Acquisition Of BHP Petroleum Business
Woodside Energy and BHP have completed the merger of Woodside with BHP’s oil and gas portfolio to create a global energy company.
Woodside has acquired the entire share capital of BHP Petroleum International (BHPP) and issued 914,768,948 new Woodside shares to BHP, which BHP will distribute to its eligible shareholders.
Woodside will receive net cash of approximately $1 billion, which includes the cash remaining in the BHPP bank accounts immediately before completion.
This reflects $1.8 billion of net cash flows generated by BHPP between the effective date of July 1, 2021, and completion, less than $0.8 billion representing BHP’s entitlement to cash dividends paid by Woodside over the same period. All completion payment entitlements are subject to a customary post-completion review which may result in an adjustment.
The new Woodside shares are expected to begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange on June 2, 2022. Trading of Woodside American Depositary Shares on the NYSE is expected to commence on the same day. Trading of Woodside shares on the London Stock Exchange will begin on June 6.
As a result of the merger, Woodside is now a top 10 global independent energy company by hydrocarbon production and the largest energy company listed on the ASX. The larger, more diversified portfolio is expected to deliver significant cash flow to help fund committed projects, Woodside’s participation in the energy transition, and shareholder returns.
Woodside has begun activities to integrate the two organizations, including standardization of reporting across all jurisdictions.
Meg O’Neill, Woodside's CEO, said that the completion of the merger was one of the most significant events in Woodside’s 67-year history and marked the start of a new chapter for the company.
“Today, Woodside begins its journey as a global company, becoming a bigger supplier of the energy that the world needs right now and will continue to demand in the future. The merger delivers a diverse portfolio of quality operating assets, plus a suite of growth opportunities across oil, gas, and new energy that promises ongoing value for our shareholders.
“We believe the completion of the merger will enable Woodside to play a more significant role in the energy transition that is imperative as we respond to climate change while ensuring reliable and affordable supplies of energy to a growing and aspirational global population.
“The merger combines the best of our two organizations, providing the leadership and technical expertise necessary to help Woodside thrive in a dynamic and competitive industry. We are focused on unlocking pre-tax annual synergies of more than $400 million as we merge the two businesses.
“It is exciting to welcome the BHP Petroleum team to Woodside Energy and start delivering on our shared vision for the future,” she said.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
