Woodside Chooses ABL For Scarborough Warranty Work
Woodside, as the operator for and on behalf of the Scarborough joint venture, has appointed ABL Group to provide marine warranty services (MWS) for construction, transportation, and installation work on the Scarborough Project in offshore Western Australia.
The development consists of up to 13 subsea wells drilled over the life of the Scarborough field and the installation of a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU).
The FPU provides gas processing including gas separation, dehydration, and compression. A new pipeline, approximately 267 miles in length, will transport dry gas from the FPU to the onshore Pluto LNG facility.
Under the contract, ABL’s Australian operation will provide MWS support throughout the construction, transportation, and installation phases across the complete project including the FPU, SURF, mooring system, and the export trunkline packages.
Operations for which MWS approval will be provided will take place in Australia, China, and various other Southeast Asian, and European locations. ABL, a part of Oslo-listed AqualisBraemar, will also utilize its global network of offices to support the work.
The scope of work is targeted to begin in the second quarter of 2022 and is expected to end in the first quarter of 2025.
“This is a major project for the Australian energy industry and a large MWS project for us at ABL. We are really pleased to be working with Woodside on this landmark project,” said Nathan Atkinson, ABL project manager.
ABL Australasia is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Its MWS track record includes prior and ongoing work on some of Australia’s largest LNG projects such as Gorgon, Ichthys, and Pluto.
The Scarborough joint venture comprises Woodside Energy Scarborough Pty Ltd which owns 73.5 percent and BHP Petroleum Australia Pty Ltd which owns the remaining 26.5 percent.
The two announced on November 22, 2021, that a final investment decision has been made to proceed with the Scarborough project. Woodside and BHP’s oil and gas business are also in the process of merging and just this week Woodside shareholders voted to approve the merger.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
