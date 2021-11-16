Woodside CFO Resigns

Duhe will remain with Woodside into the first quarter of 2022 to ensure a smooth transition of her key responsibilities.

Woodside has announced that its chief financial officer, Sherry Duhe, has resigned to pursue a career opportunity with another ASX listed company.

Duhe will remain with Woodside into the first quarter of 2022 to ensure a smooth transition of her key responsibilities, the company noted, adding that the process to identify Duhe’s successor is underway, with the role continuing to be based in Australia. Duhe joined Woodside in 2017 following previous finance and senior roles with ExxonMobil, Duke Energy, JM Huber and Royal Dutch Shell.

“Sherry’s financial and commercial stewardship of Woodside over the last four years has been integral to continuing Woodside’s success,” Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said in a company statement.

“Over this time she has maintained a strong balance sheet which has provided Woodside’s resilience in challenging trading circumstances,” O’Neill added in the statement.

“Sherry’s passionate leadership has been central to delivering the financial and commercial architecture for our proposed merger with BHP’s petroleum business and the Scarborough development. We wish Sherry all the best in her future endeavors,” the Woodside CEO continued.

Woodside announced on August 17 that it and BHP Group had entered into a merger commitment deed to combine their respective oil and gas portfolios by an all-stock merger “to create a global top 10 independent energy company by production”. Both the Woodside and BHP boards of directors have confirmed their support for the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, with an effective date of July 1, 2021.

Also on August 17, the board of Woodside appointed acting CEO Meg O’Neill as the company’s chief executive officer and managing director. O’Neill succeeded Peter Coleman, who retired from Woodside in June 2021.

Woodside describes itself as a robust hydrocarbon business with a focus on natural gas. The company is Australia’s premier LNG producer.

