Woodside CEO to Step Down

Woodside (ASX: WPL, OTC: WOPEY) has revealed that its chief executive officer, Peter Coleman, intends to retire in the second half of next year.

Coleman, who will have served more than ten years in the role by the time he steps down, said it was the right time to transition leadership, with the company well positioned for the future. Woodside noted that it has commenced an internal and external search for the company’s next chief executive officer.

Coleman has more than 35 years of experience in the global oil and gas sector, including 27 years with the ExxonMobil group.

“In this challenging year, Woodside has taken the prudent decisions needed to maintain safe and reliable operations and protect our growth plans, while setting up our company for the next phase,” Coleman said in a company statement.

“I am extremely proud of how our Woodside team has managed the uncertainty and is on track to deliver record production and exceptional safety performance,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on the development, Woodside Chairman Richard Goyder said, “Peter has been an outstanding CEO and his focus on safety, base business and operational excellence have created a resilient and future-focused organization”.

“His commitment to prudent capital management and maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity has complemented his track-record for operational excellence,” he added.

“Peter is a corporate leader in safety and environmental performance, inclusion and diversity, gender equality, and Indigenous respect and awareness and has entrenched these values in Woodside’s culture,” Goyder went on to say.

Woodside is an Australian company that operates six percent of global LNG supply, according to its website. Established back in 1954, the business employs more than 3,800 people and has delivered more than 6,000 LNG cargoes to international customers since 1989.

