Woodside CEO Retiring in June
Woodside has revealed that its board and chief executive officer (CEO), Peter Coleman, have agreed that Coleman will retire from the company on June 3.
Coleman will step down from the board on April 19 and will continue to work with Woodside until his retirement from the business in the summer, Woodside outlined. Meg O’Neill, Woodside’s executive vice president of development and marketing, will be appointed acting CEO from April 20. The company said the board’s internal and external search for Woodside’s next CEO is progressing.
Coleman, who has 37 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, has been Woodside’s CEO for ten years. He previously worked for the ExxonMobil group for a period of 27 years. O’Neill joined Woodside as the company’s chief operations officer back in May 2018 from ExxonMobil, where she held a variety of senior leadership roles in operations and developments.
“Peter has been an outstanding CEO, creating a resilient and future focused organization,” Woodside Chairman Richard Goyder said in a company statement.
“Throughout his time at the helm of Woodside, Peter has demonstrated a commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity, operational excellence, a safe workplace, prudent capital management, and maintenance of a strong balance sheet,” he added.
“The board is very pleased to announce the appointment of Meg O’Neill as acting CEO. Meg has demonstrated that she is an extremely capable executive, underpinned by her extensive experience and track record in the global energy sector,” Goyder went on to say.
In December last year, Woodside revealed that its chairman had been advised by Coleman of his intention to retire in the second half of 2021. In a company statement back in December, Coleman said it was the right time to retire and transition leadership, with the company well-positioned for the future.
