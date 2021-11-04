Woodside, BP, MIMI To Explore CCS Project Opportunity Off Australia
Woodside, BP, and Japan Australia LNG (MIMI) have agreed to form a consortium to progress feasibility studies for a large-scale, multi-user carbon capture and storage (CCS) project near Karratha in Western Australia.
Woodside said that the consortium brought together the diverse capabilities of these three companies to assess the technical, regulatory, and commercial feasibility of capturing carbon emitted by multiple industries located near Karratha on the Burrup Peninsula and storing it in offshore reservoirs in the Northern Carnarvon Basin.
According to the company, the study represents an important step towards the development of one of Australia’s first multi-user CCS projects, ideally located to aggregate emissions from various existing sources.
It would also help facilitate the development of new lower-carbon industries, such as the production of hydrogen and ammonia, by providing a local solution for emissions.
The successful deployment of CCS in Western Australia has the potential to create new jobs, protect current jobs and contribute to achieving greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets at a lower cost than many other technologies.
Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said the project was an exciting opportunity to explore another technology-driven solution to reducing emissions.
“Carbon capture and storage will play a key role in Australia meeting its emissions targets and has the potential to decarbonize existing and new industry. It would be an important addition to Woodside’s carbon management options as we work towards our own aspiration of net-zero by 2050,” she said.
“With our deep expertise and experience in CCS, this is a great opportunity for bp to explore with our longstanding joint venture partners the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industrial sectors in the northwest, and Australia more widely, through the technology,” BP senior vice president for hydrogen and CCUS Louise Jacobsen Plutt stated.
“MIMI is excited to work with our consortium partners in looking at technology to help manage and reduce CO2 emissions,” MIMI Managing Director and CEO Hiroyuki Kurahashi added.
This Northern Carnarvon basin is one of Australia’s offshore provinces which along with the Browse, Roebuck, Offshore Canning, and Bonaparte basins form the so-called North West Shelf.
Woodside is the operator of the North West Shelf project with 16.67 percent interest. The project has five more partners – BHP, BP, Chevron, Shell, Woodside Petroleum, and MIMI – each holding an equal 16.67 percent working interest.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- COP Produces Pact to End Fossil Fuel Funding
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- OPEC+ Set for Geopolitical Showdown
- Traders Waffle Back and Forth on Conflicting Signals
- Airlines Act as If $80 Oil Is Heading Higher
- Woodside, BP, MIMI To Explore CCS Project Opportunity Off Australia
- Noble Sells Rig Quartet To ADES
- Top Headlines: Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit and More
- Chevron-Brightmark JV Delivers First RNG at Lawnhurst
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Nabors Becomes Chesapeake Preferred Drilling Contractor
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Fortescue Investing $8.4B In Argentinian Green Hydrogen Project
- No Luck For Exxon On Canje Block, Looking Towards 12-Well Campaign In 2022
- COP Produces Pact to End Fossil Fuel Funding
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- OPEC+ Set for Geopolitical Showdown
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras