Woodside Awards $215MM Contract for Louisiana LNG Tugboats

The Australian company awarded Green Tug Towing a contract of over AUD 300 million to build four tugs for the Louisiana LNG project.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd has awarded Green Tug Towing, a joint venture of Harbor Docking & Towing and Saltchuk Marine, a contract of over AUD 300 million ($214.72 million) to build four tugs for the Louisiana LNG project.

To be constructed at C&C Marine and Repair in Belle Chase, Louisiana, the boats will provide towing services for LNG tankers calling at the Louisiana LNG terminal, Australian energy company Woodside said in a press release. The contract duration is 20 years. Boat-building is scheduled to start in the second quarter.

"As we progress towards targeted first LNG in 2029, Green Tug Towing will play a key role in ensuring Louisiana LNG can safely deliver reliable supply to our global customers. This contract also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting local suppliers and growing the shipbuilding industry in Louisiana", said Daniel Kalms, Woodside executive vice president and chief operating officer international.

Woodside said, "The Green Tug Towing contract will support the creation of approximately 70 direct local jobs, an additional 30 indirect roles, and about 60 temporary positions during construction at C&C Marine and Repair in their Belle Chasse, Louisiana shipyard".

"Woodside and its contractors have now committed more than [AU]$1 billion to Louisiana suppliers for the foundational development of the Louisiana LNG project", it said.

On April 30, 2025 Woodside announced a final investment decision on Louisiana LNG, formerly Driftwood LNG. The projected gross capital spend is $17.5 billion.

The Gulf Coast project holds a permit from the United States Department of Energy (DOE) to export a cumulative 1.42 trillion cubic feet a year of natural gas equivalent, or 27.6 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of LNG, to both countries with a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and non-FTA countries.

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The FID is for phase 1, which involves three liquefaction trains with a combined capacity of 16.5 MMtpa.

Recently Williams Companies Inc acquired stakes in the LNG facilities and the associated infrastructure.

"The strategic partnership involves the sale by Woodside of a 10 percent interest in Louisiana LNG LLC (HoldCo) and an 80 percent interest and operatorship of Driftwood Pipeline LLC (PipelineCo) to Williams for a purchase price of $250 million at the effective date of 1 January 2025", Woodside said in an online statement October 23, 2025.

The companies expect Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams to invest $1.9 billion. "As part of the investment in Louisiana LNG, Williams assumes LNG offtake obligations for 10 percent of produced volumes", Woodside said.

"Williams' total share of LNG production from Louisiana LNG will be 1.6 million tonnes per annum. This LNG production will be supplied to Williams under an LNG SPA [sale and purchase agreement] for approximately 1.5 Mtpa [million metric tons per annum] and Williams will also receive the proportionate benefit (10 percent) of the Louisiana LNG 1.0 Mtpa SPA previously signed with Uniper", Woodside said.

"Woodside's total capital expenditure for the Louisiana LNG Project is now expected to be $9.9 billion reduced from $11.8 billion at final investment decision (FID)", Woodside added.

Williams will build and operate the Line 200 pipeline, part of the Driftwood Pipeline project, to the LNG terminal, according to the statement.

Woodside retains a 90 percent stake in HoldCo. HoldCo owns 60 percent in Louisiana LNG Infrastructure LLC, with the remainder owned by New York City-based Stonepeak Partners LP. Woodside also retains 20 percent in Pipeline Co.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com