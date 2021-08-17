Woodside and BHP to Merge Oil and Gas Portfolios

Woodside Petroleum Ltd and BHP Group have entered into a merger commitment deed to combine their respective oil and gas portfolios by an all-stock merger.

On completion of the transaction, BHP’s oil and gas business would merge with Woodside, and Woodside would issue new shares to be distributed to BHP shareholders, the companies revealed. The expanded Woodside would be owned 52 percent by existing Woodside shareholders and 48 percent by existing BHP shareholders, according to the companies. The deal is subject to confirmatory due diligence, the negotiation and execution of full form transaction documents and the satisfaction of conditions precedent including shareholder, regulatory and other approvals.

The proposed merger would create the largest energy company listed on the ASX, with a global top 10 position in the LNG industry by production, the companies noted in a joint statement. On a proforma basis, the combined business would have an asset base producing around 200 million barrels of oil equivalent, the companies outlined.

According to Woodside and BHP, estimated synergies of more than $400 million per year are expected from a combination, with the optimization of corporate processes and systems, the leveraging of combined capabilities and the improvement of capital efficiency on future growth projects and exploration. The combined business would be led by Meg O’Neill as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Both the Woodside and BHP boards of directors have confirmed their support for the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of the 2022 calendar year with an effective date of July 1, 2021.

“Merging Woodside with BHP’s oil and gas business delivers a stronger balance sheet, increased cash flow and enduring financial strength to fund planned developments in the near term and new energy sources into the future,” Woodside CEO and Managing Director Meg O’Neill said in a company statement.

“The proven capabilities of both Woodside and BHP will deliver long-term value for shareholders through our geographically diverse and balanced portfolio of tier 1 operating assets and low-cost and low-carbon growth opportunities,” the CEO, who was appointed as CEO from acting CEO on Tuesday, added in the statement.

“The proposed transaction de-risks and supports Scarborough FID later this year and enables more flexible capital allocation. We will continue reducing carbon emissions from the combined portfolio towards Woodside’s ambition to be net zero by 2050,” the CEO continued.

Commenting on the combination, BHP’s CEO, Mike Henry, said, “the merger of our petroleum assets with Woodside will create an organization with the scale, capability and expertise to meet global demand for key oil and gas resources the world will need over the energy transition”.

“Bringing the BHP and Woodside assets together will provide choice for BHP shareholders, unlock synergies in how these assets are managed and allow capital to be deployed to the highest quality opportunities. The merger will also enable the skills, talent and technology of both organizations to build a resilient future as the world’s needs evolve,” he added.

Just yesterday, Woodside confirmed that it was engaged in discussions with BHP regarding a potential merger involving BHP’s entire petroleum business through a distribution of Woodside shares to BHP shareholders. On the same day, BHP noted the recent press speculation regarding its petroleum business and confirmed that it had initiated a strategic review of the business to re-assess its position and long-term strategic fit in the BHP portfolio.

“A number of options are being evaluated,” BHP said yesterday. “One option is a potential merger of the Petroleum business with Woodside Petroleum Ltd and a distribution of Woodside shares to BHP shareholders,” the company added.

BHP confirmed on Monday that it had been in discussions with Woodside but noted that no agreement had been reached on any such transaction.

Commenting on Monday’s developments, Wood Mackenzie’s research director Andrew Harwood said, “a merger would create a new international super independent built for scale and resilience”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com