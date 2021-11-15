WoodMac Weighs in on COP26

Wood Mackenzie sees COP26 as a qualified success.

That’s according to Jonny Sultoon, Wood Mackenzie’s global head of markets and transitions, who made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone on Monday, following the conclusion of the COP26 conference.

“The big splash was the announcement of India’s net zero goal by 2070. Although met indifferently from many quarters, we think it is a big deal,” Sultoon said in the statement.

“Even in a Global Net Zero 2050 pathway (Wood Mackenzie’s AET-1.5 scenario), India’s net zero would arrive around 2070 - not all nations can move at the same pace,” he added.

“The bone of contention though, is the variation between near-term 2030 reductions and net zero pledges in the 2050-70 window. While the U.S., UK, EU-27, Japan, and South Korea aim to nearly halve emissions by 2030, growing economies such as China and India do not have such a reduction target for 2030,” Sultoon went on to say.

Prakash Sharma, Wood Mackenzie’s Asia Pacific head of markets and transitions, said, “China and India insisted the wording of the final text was amended to ‘phase down’ rather than ‘phase out’ coal-fired power”.

“Last minute changes reflect current realities of individual energy markets where countries aim to prioritise supply security over environmental goals, at least through the medium term until other clean baseload supply options are commercially available at the scale that’s needed to replace coal in power generation,” Sharma added.

“In Wood Mackenzie’s AET-1.5 scenario (Global Net Zero 2050), coal’s share in power generation falls to less than five percent by 2050 from 35 percent in 2020. Abatement pathways include retiring inefficient plants, co-firing low carbon fuels such as ammonia or hydrogen and retrofitting CCS,” Sharma continued.

COP26 concluded in Glasgow on November 13 with nearly 200 countries agreeing the Glasgow Climate Pact to keep 1.5C alive and finalize the outstanding elements of the Paris Agreement, a statement published on COP26’s website on Saturday highlighted.

“We can now say with credibility that we have kept 1.5 degrees alive, but its pulse is weak and it will only survive if we keep our promises and translate commitments into rapid action,” COP26 President Alok Sharma said in a conference statement on November 13.

“From here, we must now move forward together and deliver on the expectations set out in the Glasgow Climate Pact, and close the vast gap which remains,” he added.

The UK hosted the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow from October 31 to November 13. Securing global net zero by mid-century and keeping 1.5 degrees within reach was one of the main goals of the conference, COP26’s website shows.

