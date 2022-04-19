Woodfibre LNG Issues Notice to Proceed

Woodfibre LNG Limited has announced that it has issued a notice to proceed to its prime contractor McDermott International.

The company stated that this notice is an instruction from Woodfibre LNG to McDermott to begin the work required in order to move the Woodfibre LNG project toward major construction commencement in 2023. Woodfibre LNG said it expects to reach “substantial completion” in 2027.

Powered with renewable hydroelectricity, Woodfibre LNG will be the lowest-emission LNG export facility in the world, according to Woodfibre LNG. When shipped to Asia where it will replace coal-fired electricity, the LNG produced at the Woodfibre facility will reduce 3.5 million tons of CO2e per year, equivalent to five percent of British Columbia’s (B.C.) annual emissions, the company highlighted.

The Woodfibre LNG project is located approximately four miles west-southwest of Squamish, B.C. It involves the construction and operation of an LNG export facility on the previous Woodfibre pulp mill site. The facility will have a storage capacity of 250,000 square meters and will produce approximately 2.1 million tons per annum of LNG, according to Woodfibre LNG.

Woodfibre LNG, which is a subsidiary of Pacific Energy Limited, is a privately held Canadian company based in Vancouver and Squamish.

In November 2021, Woodfibre LNG announced that it had signed an engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction (EPFC) contract with McDermott International. The EPFC contract was described by Woodfibre LNG as an important step in advancing detailed engineering and construction scheduling work in advance of the company issuing a notice to proceed.

In June 2019, Pacific Oil & Gas Limited revealed that Woodfibre LNG Export Pte Ltd had signed a binding LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with BP Gas Marketing Limited. Under the terms of the SPA, BP will receive 0.75 million tons per annum of LNG over 15 years on a free on board (FOB) basis, with first delivery expected in 2023, Pacific Oil & Gas Limited noted at the time.

In May 2021, Woodfibre LNG revealed that it had signed a second LNG SPA with BP Gas Marketing Limited for the delivery of LNG from the Woodfibre LNG export facility. Under the terms of this SPA, BP Gas Marketing Limited will receive 0.75 million tons per annum of LNG over 15 years on a FOB basis, increasing BP Gas Marketing’s total LNG offtake to 1.5 million tons per annum.

