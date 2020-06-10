Wood Wins US Navy Fuel Systems Contract

The US Naval Facilities Engineering Command has awarded Wood a framework contract to maintain, restore and modernize its petroleum, oil and lubricants installations worldwide.

The U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) has awarded Wood a framework contract to maintain, restore and modernize its petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) installations worldwide, Wood reported Tuesday.

“We are honored to announce this award and look forward to continuing our more than 30-year relationship with the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, supporting their initiative to modernize POL installations around the globe,” Joe Sczurko, CEO of Wood’s Technical Consulting Solutions business, commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Wood noted the maximum potential value of the five-year contract for the eight awardees in the framework is US$880 million. It added that more than 60 U.S. Navy bases worldwide support the maintenance, training and equipment of combat-ready Navy forces. Navy watercraft, aircraft and vehicles need fuel from POL installations, Wood also stated.

According to Wood, it will award task orders under the contract that focus on delivering upgrades to create compliant and resilient fuel installations: pipelines, fuel storage tanks and other ancillary systems. The firm added that activities will include design, engineering, inspection, testing, maintenance and repair services and new construction of fuel systems and associated facilities.

“This contract solidifies Wood’s position as a technical leader in fuel storage and distribution systems and will see us provide long-term, sustainable solutions to modernize mission-critical facilities and assets,” concluded Sczurko. “These upgrades will optimize performance, reduce risk and maximize value for defense agencies, which are critical components of NAVFAC’s mission.”

