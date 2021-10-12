Wood To Support Beach Energy's Trefoil Field Development
Global consulting and engineering company Wood has secured two Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) contracts to support Beach Energy’s Trefoil field development opportunity in the Bass Basin offshore Australia.
Wood said that the potential Trefoil project was a subsea development at the namesake field, with a tie-back to the Yolla Platform.
The company will provide FEED services for both the platform topside modifications and the subsea and pipeline system that would maximize recovery and extend the lifecycle of the assets.
“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Beach Energy to deliver this strategic development,” Ralph Ellis, President of Wood’s Operations business in Australia, said. “The contract wins demonstrate our strength in engineering and design as well as our detailed understanding of complex offshore brownfields projects and decades of experience in Australia including the Bass Basin and Otway development specifically.”
“We are proud to support Beach Energy with a robust technical solution that could extend the life of their assets and help meet the needs of the local gas market,” Enda O’Sullivan, Vice President of Consulting at Wood, added
The Trefoil gas field is located some 24 miles east of the Yolla platform. The development of the Trefoil resources through the existing Yolla platform would extend the asset life by approximately 10 years, increase recovery from the Yolla field and defer abandonment of the platform and the Lang Lang Gas Plant.
