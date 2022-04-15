Wood To Engineer Green Hydrogen Project In Chile
Wood will provide conceptual engineering for Total Eren’s H2 Magallanes Project, a large-scale green hydrogen production facility, to be located in San Gregorio, Chile.
Wood’s scope covers the development of a complete off-grid integrated energy complex to produce ammonia from green hydrogen – avoiding up to 5 million tons of CO2 annually.
The engineering package will include up to 10 GW of installed wind capacity, coupled with up to 8 GW of electrolysis capacity, a desalination plant, an ammonia plant, power transmission and backup, and port facilities to transport the green ammonia to national and international markets.
In the frame of the project, Total Eren has signed in November 2021 a collaboration agreement with the University of Magallanes. Wood’s studies will provide ground for Total Eren and the University to deliver precise environmental impact assessments and risk analysis surrounding the H2 Magallanes Project, per the high environmental and social standards defined by the Chilean authorities.
“We are very pleased to have been selected by such a renowned renewable energy player like Total Eren to work on the H2 Magallanes Project,” Thomas Grell, President of Renewable Energy & Power at Wood, said.
“This highly pioneering and innovative project represents the significant investment needed to realize not only the future of green hydrogen production but the potential of green ammonia, which is vital for ensuring sustainable food production, and an alternative clean fuel source in accelerating the energy transition.
“This contract signals our continued growth in the region and our determination to realize the bold ambitions shared by both our client and Chile. Our ability to provide integrated energy solutions and optimize the design of such projects from inception demonstrates we are a true energy transition partner as we strive to overcome the challenges our clients, sectors, and communities face,” he added.
According to Wood, Chile features among the most promising countries to develop competitive green hydrogen with some of the best solar and wind resources in the world.
It is worth noting that the project ties in with Chile’s ambition to feature among global leaders in the production of green hydrogen via electrolysis, with a target of 25 GW by 2030.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
