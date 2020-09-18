Wood Snags $42MM Onshore Norway Contract
Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has awarded Wood (OTCMKTS: WDGJF) an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services contract at the Kollsnes gas processing plant in Norway, Wood reported Thursday.
Wood pointed out the $42 million contract, which Equinor awarded on behalf of operator Gassco, will elevate its onshore execution capabilities in Norway. The contract recipient noted the Kollsnes MEG Upgrade (KMU) project includes an extension of the fourth MEG train at the facility. The firm added that it performed the associated front-end engineering design study in 2019.
“We are delighted to be able to continue our long-term, global relationship with Equinor with the addition of this EPCI contract,” remarked Dave Steward, CEO of Wood’s Asset Solutions unit in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. “This award supports our strategic focus on strengthening our position in the onshore energy market in Norway and enables us to draw on our rich heritage and experience that exists across our global organization.”
According to Wood, its engineering team in Norway will immediately begin delivering the project scope with assistance from the firm’s global process system expertise. It added that subcontractor Kvaerner will deliver the construction scope at the Stord Yard.
“Delivering the MEG upgrade at the Kollsnes process plant allows us to leverage our market-leading expertise in downstream processing to support Equinor’s technical operations of this critical piece of onshore energy infrastructure, through which 40 percent of all Norwegian gas export flows,” commented Lars Fredrik Bakke, Wood’s senior vice president in Norway. “Our breadth of experience in the Norwegian energy sector and our close client partnership positions us for continued growth in the downstream sector, both with Equinor and across the broader Norwegian market.”
The Kollsnes gas plant – located west of Bergen – processes gas from the Troll, Kvitebjørn, Visund and Fram fields, stated Wood, which anticipates a 2023 completion for the KMU project.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Arctic Energy Office Reestablished
- Pemex Sees Plunge in Oil Exports
- Oil Set for Best Week Since June
- Hundreds Join OGUK Young Pros Webinar
- Wintershall to Rely on Flexible Working
- Maersk Drilling Announces Ambitious Climate Goal
- Hedge Fund That Profited from Oil Crash Eyes Biden Win
- Violence Creeps Toward $20B Mozambique LNG Project
- Husky Reviewing West White Rose Project
- US GOM Production Shuts Again
- Petrofac Bags Multimillion Dollar Ithaca Deal
- Well-Safe Creates 100 New Jobs with Rig Buy
- China Oil Appetite Probably Bigger Than It Looks
- UAE Signals It Will Atone for Pumping Too Much
- More US GOM Production Comes Offline
- Independent Considers Deltic Offer
- Ex-Oxy Rep Takes Tullow Director Role
- New Gas Discovery Made Offshore Egypt
- What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?
- Oxy Makes $1.33B Deal
- Face of Louisiana Oil Industry Leaves Association
- Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
- Barron Announces Major New Permian Discovery
- Exxon Booted from Dow Industrials
- Could US Oil Benefit from Biden Presidency?
- BP Reportedly Planning to Sell London HQ
- Africa's Richest Man Bets on Oil Refinery
- 150+ North American Producers in Chapter 11 Risk