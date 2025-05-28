Wood Secures $2B of Contract Awards Across APAC in Last 12 Months

'Demand for energy and resources in the Asia Pacific region continues to soar', said Ralph Ellis, President of Asia Pacific Operations at Wood.

In a statement posted on its website recently, Wood announced that it has secured AUD $3 billion ($2 billion) of contract awards across Asia Pacific in the past 12 months, “making for a record-breaking year for the company in the region”.

The company said in that statement that it has been awarded new contracts, in addition to extensions and renewals, to advise, design, execute and operate major energy and mining projects and infrastructure across Australia, Brunei, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Timor Leste, and the Philippines.

“Demand for energy and resources in the Asia Pacific region continues to soar,” Ralph Ellis, President of Asia Pacific Operations at Wood, said in the statement.

“For over 40 years, we’ve been helping major operators with specialist consulting, engineering, project delivery and maintenance solutions to deliver on their ambitions,” he added.

“This period of strong performance reflects the talent of our 5,500 exceptional employees in the region, dedicated to solving our clients’ challenges,” he continued.

“We see continued demand for integrated engineering, project delivery and operations solutions across every stage of the asset life cycle. Our pipeline of opportunities underpins Wood’s continued growth in the region” Ellis went on to state.

In a statement posted on its site back in January this year, Wood announced that it had been awarded a significant new contract to provide long-term maintenance solutions for onshore and offshore assets in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria, operated by Esso Australia.

Wood noted in that statement that it will provide maintenance services and shutdown support to optimize operational performance of the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture’s offshore assets in the Bass Strait and the Longford and Long Island Point facilities. The company highlighted in that statement that the Bass Strait is the largest single source of natural gas for the domestic market in Australia and pointed out that it supplies approximately 40 percent of the country’s east coast demand.

“We are proud to be trusted by Esso Australia as their maintenance partner in the Gippsland Basin, operating assets and facilities critical to the country’s energy security,” Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin said in that statement.

In a statement posted in October 2024, Wood revealed that it had been awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the development of Singapore’s Second liquefied natural gas (LNG) Terminal by Singapore LNG Corporation (SLNG).

“With an estimated five million tons per annum of additional capacity to come from this expansion, the new terminal will further enhance and secure Singapore’s growing energy needs,” Wood noted in that statement.

“This project will feature a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), a specialized vessel used for LNG and the first of its kind deployed permanently for Singapore,” it added.

“Intended to be located at the Jurong Port, the terminal will feature facilities for transfer of regasified LNG from the ship to the onshore gas transmission network. Wood will review the FSRU design and coordinate its integration into the onshore connecting infrastructure,” Wood said in the statement.

Henry Ling, Senior Vice President of Process & Chemicals Asia Pacific for Wood, said in that statement, “we are thrilled to be awarded the engineering contract for the Second LNG Terminal, enabling the delivery of additional low-carbon LNG services”.

“Wood successfully supported SLNG with the engineering of the first LNG Terminal which was completed in 2013. We will deliver the same exceptional quality of work for this complex concept, utilizing our expertise in LNG terminal design and regasification,” Ling added.

Wood describes itself on its site as a global leader in consulting and engineering. The company has a staff count of 35,000 people and is present in more than 60 countries, its site outlines.

The company’s site shows that two out of Wood’s nine “major offices” are based in the APAC region. These are both in Australia, in Perth and Melbourne, the site highlights. The company’s seven other “major offices” can be found in Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi, Calgary, Houston, Milan, Reading, and Santiago, according to Wood’s website.

