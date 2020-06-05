Wood Pledges 40 Percent Cut in Carbon Emissions
Wood has pledged to set a science-based target to reduce its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030.
The company’s target will put it on a trajectory “well beyond” the 2-degree Celsius temperature goal identified by the Paris Agreement, according to Wood, which confirmed that it will formally submit its target to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).
To achieve its commitment to a low carbon future, Wood said it will focus on global efficiencies including minimum standards to reduce carbon intensity from its sites, equipment and vehicle use, the increased utilization of renewable energy sources and more sustainable procurement policies.
“Today, Wood is signaling a clear commitment to lower our carbon footprint in the next 10 years to support greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets,” Robin Watson, Wood’s chief executive, said in a company statement sent to Rigzone on Friday.
“As a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a long-standing contributor to CDP Climate Change, we believe in the importance of setting science-based carbon reduction targets,” he added.
“As well as setting targets for Wood, we see a key role for our business in the global energy transition journey, applying our technical expertise and trusted experience to support the decarbonization commitments of companies and governments in a range of industries,” Watson went on to say.
Wood describes itself as a global leader in consulting, projects and operations solutions in energy and the built environment. The business operates in more than 60 countries and employs over 55,000 people, according to its website.
The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the Worldwide Fund for Nature. There are currently 885 companies taking SBTi action, including Schlumberger, Fluxys Belgium and CGP Primagaz.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Occidental Petroleum Hit with Litigation
- Eni Restructures With Two New Business Groups
- Oil Trader Winson Demands Payment From OCBC
- Syncrude Services Contract Goes to Worley
- Archer Inks Decomm Contract With Repsol
- Enbridge Adds Former Central Banker to Board
- Oil Up as OPEC+ Nears Cut Extension Deal
- Frac Spread Count May Have Hit Trough
- New Canada Regulation Aims to Streamline Offshore Permitting
- NNPC Develops Covid-19 Contact Tracing App
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- Traders Ask Why US Inventory Math Does Not Add Up
- Orphan Well Stimulus Would Employ Displaced Workers
- Shale Oil Production Bouncing Back With Prices
- Seadrill to Delist from NYSE
- Fire Extinguished on Suncor FPSO
- Halliburton Launches Wireless Depth Correlation System
- Taproot Inks DJ Basin Deal With Mallard Exploration
- Occidental Petroleum Hit with Litigation
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland