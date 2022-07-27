Wood Picks New Operations Unit Head

Global consulting and engineering company Wood has named a new Executive President which will lead its Operations business unit.

Wood said that Craig Shanaghey joined the company’s executive leadership team as a new Executive President. In his new role, Shanaghey assumes executive responsibility for 17,000 people and their delivery of operations solutions across the globe.

The business unit provides expert, digitally enabled lifecycle solutions for clients operating critical infrastructure across a broad range of sectors, including energy, industrial, and power.

“Craig is a seasoned, successful, and proven leader with experience earned through a variety of operational and leadership roles in his three-decade-long career.

“With 18 years of experience in Wood, he has a deep knowledge of our business, he understands our clients’ drivers and ambitions, and, importantly, he recognizes the further potential within the Operations business unit as Wood enters its next strategic cycle,” Ken Gilmartin, Chief Executive Officer at Wood, said.

Starting his working life as a mechanical apprentice in the West of Scotland, Shanaghey’s career spans the pharmaceuticals, oil, gas, and broader energy sectors.

Most recently, Shanaghey led Wood’s Operations business across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region to achieve significant growth and set the foundations to capitalize on the anticipated increase in investment in energy as the world contends with the challenges of both energy security and transition.

“I am delighted to be joining the executive leadership team at an exciting time for our company. As we seek to realize growth opportunities in energy security and sustainability, I see significant potential for our global operations business to play a key role in that journey, unlocking value for our clients and Wood along the way.

“We have decades of experience in delivering smart solutions for our clients that create value across the lifecycle of their investments. In a fast-changing market environment, this expertise and track record will be more important than ever for clients,” Shanaghey commented.

Based in Aberdeen, Scotland, Shanaghey succeeds Stephanie Cox following her decision to leave the business.

