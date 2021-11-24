Wood Pens Peregrino Maintenance Deal With Equinor

Wood has secured an extension with Norwegian energy firm Equinor to deliver maintenance solutions on the Peregrino field offshore Brazil.

Oilfield services provider Wood has secured an extension with Norwegian energy firm Equinor to deliver maintenance solutions on the Peregrino field, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Under the contract, maintenance work will be done on the wellhead platforms and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

Wood said that this was the third one-year extension awarded to the team, with the contract initially secured in 2015 as a four-year commitment with four additional one-year options to extend.

The company’s core team, consisting of approximately 140 people, will continue to provide maintenance solutions to optimize the assets. As Wood executes Equinor’s upcoming major technical condition upgrade project on the Peregrino assets, an additional 500 people will be mobilized to the team.

“This latest endorsement is testament to the strong relationship we have built with Equinor, having worked with the client since 2009. This contract extension solidifies our position in the region, demonstrating Wood’s proven capabilities in delivering energy solutions to Brazil,” Paul Leonard, Wood’s President for Operations in the Americas, said.

“We are well-positioned to extend our work with Equinor in the years to come as they continue to invest heavily in Brazil, with new developments. We are also committed to align with them in their pursuit of alternative energy sources, such as solar and wind, as we navigate the energy transition towards net-zero carbon emissions together,” he added.

The Peregrino oil field is Equinor’s largest international operation outside Norway. The field is located in-licenses BM-C-7 and BM-C-47, approximately 52 miles offshore Brazil, in the Campos Basin, in water depths of 330 feet. The second phase is expected to be developed at a cost of $3 billion and will start production in 2022.

Phase Two involves the addition of a third fixed wellhead platform to the field, extending its main productive life and adding 250-300 million barrels in recoverable reserves.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com