Wood Pens Peregrino Maintenance Deal With Equinor
Oilfield services provider Wood has secured an extension with Norwegian energy firm Equinor to deliver maintenance solutions on the Peregrino field, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Under the contract, maintenance work will be done on the wellhead platforms and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.
Wood said that this was the third one-year extension awarded to the team, with the contract initially secured in 2015 as a four-year commitment with four additional one-year options to extend.
The company’s core team, consisting of approximately 140 people, will continue to provide maintenance solutions to optimize the assets. As Wood executes Equinor’s upcoming major technical condition upgrade project on the Peregrino assets, an additional 500 people will be mobilized to the team.
“This latest endorsement is testament to the strong relationship we have built with Equinor, having worked with the client since 2009. This contract extension solidifies our position in the region, demonstrating Wood’s proven capabilities in delivering energy solutions to Brazil,” Paul Leonard, Wood’s President for Operations in the Americas, said.
“We are well-positioned to extend our work with Equinor in the years to come as they continue to invest heavily in Brazil, with new developments. We are also committed to align with them in their pursuit of alternative energy sources, such as solar and wind, as we navigate the energy transition towards net-zero carbon emissions together,” he added.
The Peregrino oil field is Equinor’s largest international operation outside Norway. The field is located in-licenses BM-C-7 and BM-C-47, approximately 52 miles offshore Brazil, in the Campos Basin, in water depths of 330 feet. The second phase is expected to be developed at a cost of $3 billion and will start production in 2022.
Phase Two involves the addition of a third fixed wellhead platform to the field, extending its main productive life and adding 250-300 million barrels in recoverable reserves.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- Aibel Scores $560 Million In Deals With Equinor
- Wood Pens Peregrino Maintenance Deal With Equinor
- Shale Patch Sees Limited Impact from Biden Oil Release
- China Ambiguous on USA-Coordinated Release
- Standard Drilling Sells Vessel for $10MM+
- First LNG at Sabine Pass Train 6
- OPEC+ Urged to Relieve Artificial Tightness
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- Biden Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Results Are In
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- ADNOC Gives Out $1.5B In Deals For Work On Massive Gas Project
- Political Rhetoric Continues to Increase
- COS Announces 2021 Safety Leadership Award Winners
- Top Headlines: Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery and More
- TotalEnergies Flow Test Increases Chances For Oil Hub Off Suriname
- Seadrill Picks New Board Members With Chapter 11 Emergence Nearing
- Crude Prices Drop With Emergency Supply In Focus
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal