Wood Makes Exclusive Tech Deal with Shell

Shell’s Catalysts & Technologies unit has named Wood plc its exclusive partner to provide, implement and support its “Smart Choke” technology for oil and gas operators worldwide, Wood reported Wednesday.

According to Wood, the deal – announced Wednesday at the Australasian Oil & Gas Subsea (AOG) event in Perth, Australia – applies to a low-cost, active slug suppression device for pipeline-riser systems. The firm added the technology can help oil and gas producers optimize operations, extend asset life and mitigate costly downtime.

“We are very proud to have been selected by Shell as the exclusive licensor of this innovative technology,” Shaun Johnston, director of Wood’s Intelligent Operations group, remarked in a written statement from the company. “Wood is a world-leading flow assurance consultancy providing real-time asset performance and optimization solutions, addressing the most complex, capital-intensive hydrocarbon gathering, transportation and processing projects for our clients.”

Johnston added that implementing the field-proven technology will help his company’s clients extend field life, reduce riser vibrations, improve operating integrity and ultimately maximize recovery of hydrocarbons. Wood also stated that it has demonstrated using the Shell-developed device can reduce payback periods from months to weeks.

“Shell and Wood are applying specialized control algorithms that enable a Smart Choke to minimize issues and impacts associated with liquid management,” commented Loek Vreenegoor, Shell’s Central Upstream engineering manager. “It is one of very few systems that is field-proven by successful deployment on several Shell assets worldwide – notably extending the production lifetime of Shell fields. In just one example, we had a field shut-in and off the books due to slugging, brought back to life through Smart Choke technology, and then produced for several more years – an investment earned back within a day.”

