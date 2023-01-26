Wood Mackenzie: Global Upstream Fiscal Trends For 2023

Record profits are spurring billions of dollars of share buybacks and dividends, drawing the ire of the public struggling with high energy costs.

Record profits are spurring billions of dollars of share buybacks and dividends, drawing the ire of politicians and the public struggling with slowing economies and high energy costs.

For governments, this presents a unique problem – increasing supply by encouraging investment, but at the same time increasing the government’s share of the windfall profits. Governments are also balancing equally contrarian long-term objectives – decarbonization and promoting renewables.

This tangled mess of conflicting ambitions will drive regulators and investors toward the big themes to look for in 2023 – windfall taxes could be a key fiscal tool, gas fiscal and regulatory terms get renewed interest, decarbonization becomes a bigger priority, PSC consolidation may be used to boost mature basin investment. Wood Mackenzie looked at four things to look for in upstream fiscal regimes for 2023.

Windfall taxes – who is next?

Producers have benefit from the sudden surge in prices, while consumers are straining from increased energy cost. Some governments have worked to lower energy prices in 2022 by suspending or lowering fuel taxes, or by capping prices. Politicians have villainized big oil and imposed taxes on windfall profits in the UK, EU, and India.

Windfall taxes are applied to targeted industries when economic conditions produce above-average profits. These taxes were hotly debated last year, and this will translate into more action in 2023. Proposals are being discussed in the Netherlands, Norway, and the US.

If prices remain high, more governments will seek to intervene in markets or increase their share of energy profits. Investment decisions for recent projects were not made at current energy prices, and investors have been readying themselves for change. But examples of intervention that meets the country’s goals while being acceptable to producers may be rare.

There will be several approaches. Governments could prevent windfalls by setting price caps on fuel purchases in the domestic marketplace. This would create lower prices for consumers, but it would distort the market. It may also delay the energy transition – lower fossil fuel prices increase demand and makes switching to renewables or efficient technologies less attractive.

If prices fall, some windfall taxes could be eliminated. This seems unlikely, but it is possible. Some new windfall taxes have expiration dates that could be modified to suit the prevailing price environment.

While not a windfall tax, governments are likely to get another slice of profitability through other tax measures. A share buyback tax became law in the United States during 2022, and similar legislation has been proposed in Canada. Governments could even raise dividend taxes to be more in line with income taxes. By targeting dividends and buybacks, governments would effectively incentivize reinvestment, thus promoting jobs and additional energy supply.

Holistic policy decisions made to last – future-proof windfall policies create predictability and fairness regardless of prevailing price. Countries with aggressive low carbon agendas could take the lead by treating capital spent on decarbonizing upstream and on CCUS as recoverable – perhaps even uplifted – against petroleum taxation.

Gas fiscal and regulatory terms get renewed interest

The 2022 European natural gas supply shortage drove prices to previously unimaginable prices. The ensuing windfall for producers was unexpected and many fiscal terms and supply were not prepared to flex with prices.

Some countries will want to revisit gas fiscal terms. Only a handful of the major gas producers have progressive fiscal policies, where the government share of profits is positively correlated with price. Some countries, such as Australia, are particularly regressive – meaning that the state could be missing out on an additional share of profits. Changing existing terms for or adding additional taxes to gas producers may be very popular in the year to come.

Other countries will revisit existing terms to promote additional production. Natural gas will have a leading role and bright future in the energy transition. As companies consider reinvesting the current windfall profits, countries may need to entice companies to invest that money in gas assets. Argentina is already circulating a bill to provide incentives for its resource development.

Decarbonization becomes a bigger priority

Countries are taking a hard look at decarbonization. Reducing emissions requires investment and encouraging the private sector to act can be tricky.

Carbon charges could be just the stick needed to create change. Placing a price on emissions increases the cost of business as usual and promotes investment in cleaner practices. The stick becomes carrot-like for upstream operators when the carbon prices hit a level that create economic decarbonization business models such as CCUS.

Carbon charges have gained traction in most developed countries, but we still have not seen large increases in the number of regions or sectors covered by a carbon charge. With the European Union set to begin the transitional period for its carbon border adjustment in 2023, many more countries may begin formulating or expanding their own carbon charge policies.

Instead of sticks, governments could use incentives to decrease the cost of decarbonization investment. There are many ways to increase investor NPV: accelerated depreciation schedules, reduced tax rates, and direct subsidies to name a few.

But given how publicized the current profitability of Big Oil is, direct subsidies might not be politically palatable. The UK now subsidizes companies that are full taxpayers to decarbonize their operations, but only as part of its Energy Profits Levy which hiked the marginal tax rates for oil and gas.

Holistic solutions may be a viable option to encourage oil supply and simultaneously decarbonize. Intertwining investment ringfencing of renewable projects with new or existing oil and gas projects can stimulate both industries. The cost of renewable investments could be recovered against oil and gas revenue.

The acceleration of investor cash flow would lower the breakeven of decarbonization investments. Countries like Malaysia and Indonesia already allow costs of converting infrastructure for carbon capture and storage projects to be recoverable within the ring fence. Next year we could see more of this.

In the United States, President Biden’s 2022 Build Back Better Bill, ties the right of way leasing rounds for wind and solar to oil and gas lease offerings. This unique approach does not specifically comingle the fiscal terms of projects but does marry the future of both industries. Other governments may similarly join the futures of renewables to oil and gas.

Woodmac said that the wildcard here could be the introduction of minimum investment levels in new energies or decarbonization before operators obtain exploration and development rights.

PSC consolidation could incentivize new investment in mature basins

In April 2022, Egypt decided to allow certain operators to consolidate multiple PSCs under new contracts. The aim is to boost investment in mature basins by enabling accelerated cost recovery of new projects and reducing the post-tax, risked cost of exploration. This improves the competitiveness of the terms with countries operating country-wide fiscal systems, like Norway and UK. Other countries that operate ring-fenced PSCs – such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Angola – may be tempted to follow Egypt’s lead.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com