Wood Mackenzie: Five Key Takeaways From COP27
With the COP27 now wrapped up, Wood Mackenzie’s Energy Transition team shared their five key takeaways from the climate summit.
During COP27, only 26 out of 193 countries had tightened pledges for 2030 emissions reductions made a year ago in Glasgow with the Russia-Ukraine war dramatically changing short-term priorities.
First, a rebalancing of the energy trilemma
COP27 was heavily influenced by the immediate political necessities of energy security and affordability. But progress on a faster, sustainability-oriented agenda that was set in train last year will slow, at least through the near term. Sharm El-Sheikh instead emphasized longer-term goals to keep alive a 1.5 °C pathway aligned with the Paris Agreement.
Proposals to build on the commitment at COP26 to ‘phase-down’ coal (seen as a prelude for fossil fuels in general) failed to find a consensus. Major energy consumers baulked, joining the existing chorus of producing nations. The energy crisis means fossil fuels could play a bigger role in the solution to the energy crisis over the next few years.
COP27 signaled that the world’s efforts on climate change are shifting from mitigation to adaptation. With fossil fuels still very much in the mix, more CCS or alternative carbon removal tech will be needed to achieve net zero by 2050. The good news is that government support for CCS has accelerated.
Second, loss and damage reparation
Additional finance will be made available for countries vulnerable to the effects of climate change. With extreme temperatures, drought, floods, storms, and wildfires becoming more frequent, developing countries demanded stronger commitments to adaptation financing.
This is a major step forward toward a just and equitable transition. What’s not yet clear is how much money will materialize. Developed economies fell short of the annual climate financing goal agreed in 2009, with just $83 billion raised in 2020 of the $100 billion commitments. Member countries agreed to set up a new framework for the adaptation fund in time for COP28 in 2023, and contributors and recipients will be determined then.
Finance requirements could be huge. Some studies project that the cost of adaptation alone will be closer to US$400 billion a year while the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) puts the cost of mitigation at three to six times higher than the capital flows so far committed. A risk for signatories could be a proliferation of lawsuits related to historical climate-related damage.
Third, voluntary carbon markets
Disappointingly, there was little concrete action. Governments deferred into next year signing an agreement to improve regulation that would make carbon trades more transparent. The current wording could lead to double counting since governments and corporates are not mandated to disclose details on their trades of emissions reductions. The new supervisory body has been tasked with making a new proposal on this issue to be considered at COP28.
Private and regional initiatives are flourishing despite governments dragging their feet. The US, in the absence of a national carbon tax, is considering the introduction of the Energy Transition Accelerator, which would see US businesses offset their emissions by buying carbon credits from fuel-dependent low-income countries. India and Saudi Arabia have taken steps to establish national carbon registries and trading. And Singapore launched its Carbon Warehouse Initiative, with the ambition to become the key marketplace for all international credits.
Fourth, methane pledges gaining momentum
A key element in tackling climate change is methane, which is responsible for 30% of global warming. Only five more countries joined the Global Methane Pledge at COP27. Total country endorsements are now 151 (including EU members), up from just over 100 after COP26.
Methane savings could really narrow the 2030 gap in carbon emissions reductions. Although there is still work to be done to fulfill methane pledges, countries still appear committed. The Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act includes a tax on methane leakage. Meanwhile, Brazil’s new president, Lula Da Silva, committed to zero deforestation by 2030, a support that could be crucial to saving global biodiversity.
Fifth, the role of finance
COP27 underlined yet again that finance is crucial for a stable global economy. Even though access to finance has improved over the last year, climate change is competing with other global crises, from inflation and energy shortages to the rising cost of capital. Not enough money is going into the right sectors of the economy in time to build out the technologies of the future and kick the hydrocarbon habit.
If governments of major economies and global institutions such as the World Bank and IMF can set aside differences and collaborate finance can flow. Leadership will be the catalyst.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- Chevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output
- Wood Mackenzie: Five Key Takeaways From COP27
- North Sea Semi-Sub Utilization Up But Rigs Are Leaving The Region
- EU Diesel Market Caught Between Rock and a Hard Place
- Final Guidance Published for Tribes to Pick Up Orphaned Well Grant
- Russia Drafts Decree Banning Oil Sales to Price Cap Participants
- Gas Still The Big Hope For Achieving Net-Zero
- DeepOcean Wins $200 Million In Subsea Deals
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- VIDEO: Man Medevaced from Oil Tanker Offshore Texas
- California Governor Accused of Playing Politics on Gasoline Prices
- Deepwater Oil And Gas Production To Rise 60pct By 2030
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK
- First French Offshore Wind Farm Fully Functional
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again