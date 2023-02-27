Wood Group Reveals Receipt of Unsolicited Proposals
John Wood Group plc has announced that it has received three unsolicited, preliminary, and conditional proposals from Apollo Global Management, Inc. regarding a possible cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Wood.
The most recent approach was received on January 26, 2023, and proposed a cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Wood at a price of 230 pence per Wood share, Wood noted in a statement posted on its website.
“The board carefully considered each of the proposals, together with its financial advisers, and has engaged on a limited basis with Apollo,” Wood said in the statement.
“The board unanimously rejected each of the proposals, having concluded that they each significantly undervalued the repositioned group’s prospects,” Wood added.
The company highlighted that its statement on the proposals had been made without the consent of Apollo. Rigzone asked an Apollo spokesperson for comment on Wood’s statement, but the spokesperson said there was “no comment from Apollo”.
Wood describes itself as a global leader in consulting and engineering across energy and materials markets. The business employs around 35,000 people and is present in 60 countries, its website shows.
In a trading update for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was released last month, Wood reported revenue of around $5.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of around $375 million to $385 million. The company’s order book, as of December 31, 2022, was around $6 billion, according to the update.
“We are pleased to have delivered a result for 2022 in line with our expectations at the half year, including a return to revenue growth and a balance sheet position that reflects the strengthened group,” Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin said in the trading update.
“We are focused on growth in energy and materials, both with structural growth drivers – energy security, energy transition, net zero and the circular economy – which create long term growth opportunities for Wood,” he added in the update.
Wood announced the appointment of Gilmartin as CEO in June last year. Gilmartin succeeded Robin Watson, who announced his intention to retire in April 2022.
Apollo describes itself as a high-growth alternative asset manager. The company notes on its website that it invests across yield, hybrid, and equity markets, “seeking to generate excess returns for our clients across the full risk-reward spectrum”.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
