Wood Gets New Strategy And Development Head

Global consulting and engineering company Wood has appointed Jennifer Richmond as the Executive President of Strategy and Development and the latest member of the executive leadership team.

In her new role, Richmond will assume executive responsibility for Wood’s growth through strategic planning, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and marketing and communications.

“I’m delighted to welcome Jennifer to Wood at a pivotal time as we evolve our strategy to focus more on energy transition and industrial decarbonization,” Robin Watson, Chief Executive at Wood, said.

“She has an outstanding track record in delivering best-in-class solutions for clients, leading transformational programs, and identifying strategic growth areas. I’m confident she will be an excellent fit and will play a key role in positioning Wood for the future, building a stronger order book, and driving our growth agenda over the coming years,” Watson added.

Richmond joins Wood from Jacobs where she held a variety of leadership roles throughout her 19 years at the firm. A member of the senior leadership team since 2018, her most recent role was as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Federal and Environmental Solutions business.

Before that, she served as a Senior Vice President for the Advancing National Security and Defense business where she led a worldwide team of 5,000 people delivering mission-critical solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense and other government clients.

Wood stated that Richmond had a passion for inclusion and diversity and was co-chair of Jacob’s Women’s Network. In 2020, she was recognized as one of the ‘Top 25 Execs to Watch’ by Washington Exec, a member’s organization for executives in the U.S. She is also a member of the Association of the United States Army and is a certified project management professional.

“Throughout my career, I have reshaped business portfolios and operations to drive accelerated, profitable growth and help my teams become the partner of choice for clients. Wood has many of the solutions required to deliver a net-zero future and I look forward to growing the business as the energy transition gathers pace,” Richmond stated.

Based in Washington D.C., Richmond begins her new role effective from April 18, 2022. She succeeds Andrew Stewart who left Wood for a new role on the client-side in his native Australia.

