Wood Gets More Work On Woodside-Operated Sangomar FPSO

Oilfield services provider Wood has been awarded a contract by Woodside Energy for work on the Sangomar FPSO development, located 60 miles south of Dakar, Senegal.

The FPSO facility is specifically designed for the processing of hydrocarbons and the storage of oil before being transported to markets around the world.

On completion in 2023, the FPSO will have a production capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels per day of crude oil, which will provide revenue to help deliver sustainable long-term economic and social benefits for Senegal.

A multidisciplinary Wood team will implement a combined production management system (PMS) and virtual metering system (VMS) at the Sangomar FPSO control room and Woodside's onshore offices in Senegal and Perth, leveraging Wood's digital capabilities and its Virtuoso platform.

Wood said that the Virtuoso PMS and VMS would provide real-time monitoring of the production system together with decision support for complex operations and advanced surveillance for hydrate and wax management.

The PMS will ensure continuity of production and minimized flaring which reduces the greenhouse gas emissions and methane intensity of Sangomar. Further, the VMS minimizes the number of subsea flow meters required for the development.

As a process digital twin, Virtuoso monitors and optimizes over 30 percent of the world's LNG systems using multiphase flow models combined with real-time data, delivering a real-time decision support system to monitor, control, optimize, and plan production operations from pore to transmission systems.

“We are delighted to be able to continue our longstanding relationship with Woodside following the award of this new contract. As one of Africa’s leading natural gas markets, boasting over 450 billion cubic meters of reserves, Senegal is aiming to establish itself as a regional gas producer and exporter,” Prabu Parthasarathy, Vice President of Intelligent Operations at Wood, stated.

“We are proud to be part of this first-of-its-kind project for Senegal, which will play a key role in helping to achieve this goal,” Parthasarathy added.

The recent contract win follows on from Wood’s ongoing work with Woodside executing the flow assurance design analysis for the Sangomar FPSO, drawing on its extensive experience in complex operations of the field which include hydrate and wax management, hot oil and dead oil circulation, and gas lift optimization.

As for the project, the final investment decision was made in January 2020. The drilling campaign at the field began a year and a half later as Diamond Offshore’s Ocean BlackRhino drillship spud the first well. There are already plans for the BlackHawk drillship to join the action in the middle of this year.

The first well on the Sangomar project was completed in September 2021. Results, according to the operator were ‘above expectations.’ First oil from Sangomar is scheduled for the fourth quarter of next year.

