Wood Forecasts 20 Percent Hike in UK Engineering, Technical Roles
Wood has revealed that it is forecasting a 20 percent increase in headcount across technical and engineering roles in its UK operations, equating to around 300 new positions by the end of the year.
“Due to recent contract wins and growth in our backlog of operational activity, we are forecasting an increase of up to 20 percent in engineering and technical roles to support the delivery of these projects,” Ellis Renforth, Wood’s President of Operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa, told Rigzone.
“At a time when security of energy supply is in focus, we’re committed to attracting and retaining the critical skills that will help energy assets realize their fullest potential,” Renforth added.
Wood’s overall UK operations headcount is around 3,000, a company spokesperson confirmed to Rigzone.
According to the company’s half year results statement, Wood’s order book grew from $6.13 billion in half year 2021 to $6.42 billion in half year 2022, or 4.7 percent. 1H 2022 saw strong growth in Consulting (+16 percent) and Projects (+24 percent) partially offset by a decline in Operations (-6 percent), where the prior year benefited from significant multi-year orders, Wood outlined in the statement.
“Since becoming CEO in July, I have been really encouraged to see the improving operational momentum across our business, including some great client wins,” Ken Gilmartin, Wood’s CEO, said in the company’s first half results statement.
“The strong order book gives me confidence for the future but there is a lot more to do on cash generation and this is our top priority,” he added in the statement.
Wood employs around 40,000 professionals in more than 60 countries, according to its website, which notes the business is one of the world’s leading consulting and engineering companies operating across energy and the built environment.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Energy Companies Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
- U.S. Solar Market Recovering After Rough First Half Of 2022
- Wildfires Add New Threat Escalating California Power Crisis
- Delfin Midstream Inks LNG Parnership With Devon Energy
- Halliburton Wraps Up Exit From Russian Operation
- New UK Prime Minister To Freeze Energy Bill Prices For Two Years
- Biden Team Weighs New Oil Release Among Steps to Rein in Prices
- Industry Body Welcomes Truss Decision
- Saipem Moves Up In ENR Rankings
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Nord Stream Pipeline Fully Shut Down
- Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
- Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production
- Manchin Plan to Fast-Track Energy Projects Heads for Showdown
- India-Bound FPSO Ruby Sets Sail From South Korea
- Fitch Solutions Offers Latest Oil Price Prediction
- USA Drops Several Rigs
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015