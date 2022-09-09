Wood Forecasts 20 Percent Hike in UK Engineering, Technical Roles

'We're committed to attracting and retaining the critical skills that will help energy assets realize their fullest potential'.

Wood has revealed that it is forecasting a 20 percent increase in headcount across technical and engineering roles in its UK operations, equating to around 300 new positions by the end of the year.

“Due to recent contract wins and growth in our backlog of operational activity, we are forecasting an increase of up to 20 percent in engineering and technical roles to support the delivery of these projects,” Ellis Renforth, Wood’s President of Operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa, told Rigzone.

“At a time when security of energy supply is in focus, we’re committed to attracting and retaining the critical skills that will help energy assets realize their fullest potential,” Renforth added.

Wood’s overall UK operations headcount is around 3,000, a company spokesperson confirmed to Rigzone.

According to the company’s half year results statement, Wood’s order book grew from $6.13 billion in half year 2021 to $6.42 billion in half year 2022, or 4.7 percent. 1H 2022 saw strong growth in Consulting (+16 percent) and Projects (+24 percent) partially offset by a decline in Operations (-6 percent), where the prior year benefited from significant multi-year orders, Wood outlined in the statement.

“Since becoming CEO in July, I have been really encouraged to see the improving operational momentum across our business, including some great client wins,” Ken Gilmartin, Wood’s CEO, said in the company’s first half results statement.

“The strong order book gives me confidence for the future but there is a lot more to do on cash generation and this is our top priority,” he added in the statement.

Wood employs around 40,000 professionals in more than 60 countries, according to its website, which notes the business is one of the world’s leading consulting and engineering companies operating across energy and the built environment.

