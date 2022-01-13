Wood Expansion In Middle East Creates 200 Job Openings
Oilfield services company Wood marks a year of strategic growth in the Middle East region following contract awards and renewals accumulating in $580 million of secured backlog in 2021.
Wood said that the contracts awarded in 2021 would see its teams across the Middle East work together with a range of valued partners and clients to unlock conventional and low carbon energy supply, optimize energy production and processing, and extend onshore and offshore asset life in Bahrain, Iraq, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE.
Significant awards in 2021 include a multi-million-dollar contract with Saudi Aramco to deliver engineering and project management services for the Safaniyah and Manifa oilfields in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an agreement from ADNOC to perform Pre-Front-End Engineering and Design work for a world-scale blue ammonia production facility in Ruwais, as well as front end engineering, detailed engineering, procurement and EPC contract management solutions for a long-term client in Iraq.
“We are delighted to have seen the continued growth of our business in the Middle East, where we have a rich heritage and have supported the energy industry for more than 85 years,” Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s President of Operations across Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said.
“The global pandemic has brought many challenges and it is encouraging to see how the energy industry in the region is not only recovering but also thriving, as it takes a leading role in the quest for a more balanced, integrated, and lower carbon energy mix.
“We are committed to partnering with our clients to drive down the cost and the carbon intensity of producing the energy we need today while working together to explore the innovations that will enable us to realize our shared vision for a more sustainable future,” Shanaghey added.
As a result of Wood’s success in the region during 2021, and to support further growth, the company recently completed the mobilization of over 600 new employees, with recruitment underway for an additional 200 roles.
“From concept and commissioning through production and life extension, our teams know how to generate value that enables secure and affordable energy in the communities that we operate while making it possible for our clients to invest in the low carbon and renewable energy innovations that our world needs to support ever-increasing demand,” Andy Hemingway, Wood’s President of Energy, Optimization, and Innovation, stated.
The company further claimed that it was looking to help the region on its journey to becoming a global leader through the energy transition.
Editor | Rigzone
