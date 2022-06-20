Wood Chooses New Consulting Business Head

Wood has appointed Azad Hessamodini as an Executive President of its Consulting business and the latest member of the firm's executive leadership team.

Global consulting and engineering company Wood has appointed Azad Hessamodini as an Executive President of its Consulting business and the latest member of the firm’s executive leadership team.

In this role, Hessamodini will assume executive responsibility for Wood’s global specialist consultancy business encompassing almost 4,000 professionals with industry-leading expertise in areas including decarbonization, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, renewables advisory, asset optimization, and digital solutions.

The multi-sector business unit is focused on providing technical consulting during the planning, design, building, operation and optimization of assets, facilities, and infrastructure across a range of end markets including energy, industrial, power, mining, and life sciences.

“Azad is a dynamic and proven leader at Wood with strong client relationships and in-depth knowledge of our business and the future direction of the company. Under his leadership, the many talented teams in our Consulting business will continue to spearhead our strategic growth in energy security, energy transition, and digital solutions,” Ken Gilmartin, Chief Operating Officer at Wood, said.

Hessamodini has more than 25 years of international experience in the construction, energy, mining, consulting, and private equity sectors. He joined Wood in 2011 and initially led the company’s subsea field developments, deepwater engineering, and asset integrity projects in Asia Pacific.

More recently, he served as President of Growth and Development for Consulting, where he was responsible for the development and implementation of growth strategies and global business planning.

“I am delighted to lead Wood’s Consulting business as we enter a new strategic cycle. Our focus will be on finding new opportunities to showcase our deep domain knowledge, breadth of expertise, and cross-sector innovation.

“Over the last decade at Wood, I have been proud to work alongside many talented teams delivering global projects for our clients and remain committed to driving forward our future success, in engineering solutions for a net-zero future whilst securing the energy needs of today,” he added.

Based in Perth, Australia, Hessamodini succeeds Joe Sczurko, who now leads the Environment And Infrastructure business which Wood recently agreed to sell to WSP for gross proceeds of approximately $1.9 billion.

