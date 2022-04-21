Wood Chief Executive Retiring

John Wood Group plc has announced that its chief executive, Robin Watson, has advised the board of his intention to retire.

The process to appoint Watson’s successor has already begun and Watson will remain in his role until a successful candidate is in place, Wood outlined. Under Watson’s leadership, Wood has transformed into a leader in consulting and engineering across the global energy market, a statement posted on Wood’s website notes.

Watson was appointed chief executive of Wood back in January 2016. He had been the company’s chief operating officer and an executive member of the Wood board since January 2013. Watson has more than 30 years of engineering and industry experience, with the past 11 years spent in a variety of executive positions. Prior to joining Wood, Watson worked for Petrofac and Mobil Oil, working both in the UK and internationally.

“2022 marks my tenth year on the Wood board and my seventh as chief executive,” Watson said in a Wood statement.

“When I think back to the business I joined, it was largely focused on the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico and was almost entirely an upstream oilfield services business. I reflect with pride on the business we have now and the opportunities we continue to unlock in some very exciting and relevant energy markets: carbon capture, hydrogen, bio-refining, minerals processing, solar and wind energy - all alongside our well-established conventional energy business, helping our clients on their own transition journeys,” he added.

“As such, I have shared with the board that I consider the sale of our built environment business as marking the start of the next strategic phase for Wood and an appropriate time for me to step down as chief executive. I look forward to continuing to serve as chief executive and on the board until my successor is in place and I remain fully committed to our business delivery and to enabling a smooth transition,” Watson continued.

Commenting on Watson’s departure, Roy Franklin, Wood’s chairman, said, “on behalf of the board, I thank Robin for his years of service to the company”.

“Under his leadership, Wood has transformed into a global consulting and engineering business that operates across a wide range of energy and industrial markets worldwide. Robin has built a strong leadership team around him and a solid portfolio that provides us great opportunities as we look ahead,” Franklin added.

“A search process is now underway, with both internal and external candidates, and we are confident a smooth transition will follow later this year,” Franklin continued.

Wood’s latest staff development is one of several announced since the start of the year. On March 15, the company revealed the appointment of Jennifer Richmond as Executive President of Strategy and Development and the latest member of the executive leadership team. On March 3, the company announced that it had appointed Jack Stout as Vice President of Growth & Development for its Applied Intelligence business and on February 3, Wood revealed that it had appointed Jim Goff as Senior Vice President of Life Sciences.

With 40,000 professionals across 60 countries, Wood describes itself as one of the world’s leading consulting and engineering companies operating across energy and the built environment.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com