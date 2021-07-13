Wood Becomes Steering Member of Hydrogen Council

Wood has announced that it has become a steering member of the Hydrogen Council.

The company describes the council as a group of leading companies working together to ensure hydrogen plays a key role in accelerating the energy transition and the journey towards a low carbon future. The CEO led initiative brings together more than 100 companies from across the hydrogen value chain, Wood highlighted.

“As the global focus on the green revolution intensifies and energy demand continues to rise, hydrogen is essential if we are to meet our collective goals to decarbonize industry and transportation,” Josh Carmichael, the vice president of Hydrogen at Wood, said in a company statement.

“Wood’s world leading process technology experts have supplied hydrogen production units, based on steam reforming processes, for more than 60 years. We also have expertise in renewable power and carbon capture and storage, to produce green and blue hydrogen, and new technologies in bio hydrogen. We are committed to the ongoing development of our proprietary hydrogen technology by improving its efficiency and integration with carbon capture and storage,” he added.

“Our membership of the Hydrogen Council is an important part of our strategy to drive new technology and solutions and collaborate with likeminded partners to help solve the unprecedented challenges we face today and tomorrow,” Carmichael continued.

Robin Watson, the company’s chief executive, said, “at Wood, we have a long track record of delivering hydrogen projects at an industrial and commercial scale and it will be an even bigger part of our future”.

“If carbon drove the industrial revolution, then hydrogen will underpin the low carbon revolution we need as we aspire to shape a net zero future,” Watson added.

Wood announced on June 29 that it had appointed Carmichael as its vice president of hydrogen to further strengthen its commitment to accelerating the global energy transition. The position was a newly created role at the company.

