Wood Bags Significant 10 Year Chevron Deal

Wood has announced that it has entered into a 10-year global master services agreement for engineering and project related services with Chevron.

The agreement can be used by all of Chevron’s business units and covers both offshore and onshore assets within the upstream, midstream and downstream markets, Wood said in a company statement, adding that the deal enables the formation of a global strategic relationship, strengthening the overall quality of engineering and providing predictable outcomes for project delivery worldwide.

The value of the deal was not revealed by Wood. When Rigzone asked the company to disclose the value, a Wood spokesperson told Rigzone that the company cannot specify a value due to the nature of the contract. The spokesperson did however note that this agreement is of “significant material value” to Wood over the next 10 years “with the potential for work to be awarded across all our business units globally”.

In a statement posted on Wood’s website, Jennifer Richmond, the company’s executive president of strategy and development, said, “with Chevron, we share the same strategic sentiment, growth mindset and alignment on key sustainability and performance goals”.

“Our strong market proposition enables us to provide solutions right across the energy spectrum on a global scale, and our commitment to digitalization and adoption of best-in-industry practices ensures we are continuously seeking performance and project efficiencies,” Richmond added in the statement.

Jim Shaughnessy, the president of conventional energy at Wood, said, “transparency, ingenuity, collaboration, and predictable performance have all been key to building our more than 20-year relationship with Chevron”.

Wood’s Chevron deal is the latest in a spate of contract announcements by the company in 2022. Last month, Wood revealed that it had been appointed capital delivery partner by Esseco UK for the company’s chemical production facility in Wakefield, England, and in April the business announced that it will provide conceptual engineering for Total Eren’s H2 Magallanes Project, a large-scale green hydrogen production facility.

During the same month, Wood revealed that it had been awarded a contract by Woodside Energy for the Sangomar FPSO development and in February, the business announced that it would extend its two-decade long relationship with Equinor following the award of a three-year contract extension to support the company’s assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

