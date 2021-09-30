Wood Bags Shell-NAM Deal

Wood has revealed that it has been awarded a new operations and maintenance contract in the Southern North Sea with Shell UK (SNS) and Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM).

Wood has revealed that it has been awarded a new operations and maintenance contract in the Southern North Sea with Shell UK (SNS) and Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM).

The three-year deal, which comes with two one-year options to extend, includes the provision of manpower to support operations and maintenance, while assessing ways to drive down costs and extend production life across Shell UK (SNS) and NAM onshore and offshore assets, Wood outlined. The value of the agreement was not disclosed by the companies.

The contract will be delivered by around 120 Wood employees across assets including the Clipper and Leman offshore structures, the Bacton Gas Terminal, the Kroonborg and Kasteelborg vessels and the Seafox4 barge campaign, according to Wood. To support the successful delivery of the agreement, Wood revealed that it will establish a new regional base in the Great Yarmouth area where it said it will leverage its broader operations and decarbonization expertise to unlock sustainable energy solutions in the Southern North Sea and East Anglia area.

“We are delighted to have secured this contract with our new client, Shell UK (SNS) and NAM, which offers an exciting opportunity to leverage our breadth of experience to maintain and enhance the performance of its assets,” Craig Shanaghey, the president of Wood’s operations business in Europe, Middle East and Africa, said in a company statement.

“We look forward to working with Shell UK (SNS) and NAM to support highly efficient and optimized operations, while ensuring security of essential energy supply from across their Southern North Sea assets,” he added in the statement.

“Wood is committed to the Southern North Sea region and this contract award further positions our business for growth as we focus on expanding and broadening our delivery in the region,” Shanaghey went on to say.

Earlier this month, Wood announced that it had been appointed as the integration project management contractor for Humber Zero, which the company describes as one of the leading industrial decarbonization projects in the UK. The Humber Zero partnership between the Phillips 66 Humber Refinery and Vitol’s VPI Immingham power plant is a hybrid carbon capture and storage and hydrogen project.

Wood is a global consulting and engineering company with 40,000 professionals across 60 countries, according to its website, which notes that the business is one of the world’s leading consulting and engineering companies operating across energy and the built environment.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com