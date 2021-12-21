Wood Bags North Sea Deals Worth $160MM

Wood has revealed that it won a series of UK North Sea contract awards worth around $160 million in the fourth quarter of this year.

The deals include a new three-year contract with Shell UK to ensure the delivery of brownfield engineering, procurement and construction solutions across the company’s onshore St Fergus and Mossmorran terminals, as well as the Nelson, Gannet and Shearwater offshore assets. They also include a three-year contract with Dana Petroleum to deliver operations and maintenance solutions across the Western Isles and Triton FPSOs.

Wood noted that its contracts with Shell UK and Dana Petroleum will be delivered by dedicated on- and offshore teams based in the UK and highlighted that the deals will secure the employment of around 200 people. The company stated that the contract awards close a successful year for the company in the UK North Sea.

“The energy industry has been significantly challenged throughout the pandemic, putting pressure on asset operators and the supply chain to ensure security of energy supply under extraordinary circumstances,” Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s president of operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said in a company statement.

“Throughout 2021 we have secured valuable contract awards that strengthen our role as a trusted partner for on- and offshore asset operations in the North Sea. The awards are recognition of the talent, expertise and capability we have within our team to deliver a positive impact on the operations of critical energy infrastructure in the UK,” he added in the statement.

“As we collectively, as a society and industry, seek to accelerate the journey towards a net zero future, a huge enabler for our success will be driving down the carbon intensity of the conventional energy production that we still need today,” Shanaghey continued.

In October, Wood announced a new Southern North Sea operations and maintenance contract with Shell UK (SNS) and Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM). In April, the company announced that it had extended its long-standing relationship with TAQA in UK North Sea and in January, Wood noted that it had entered into a new agreement with Spirit Energy to partner on the delivery of late life solutions for the Morecambe Bay gas fields.

Wood describes itself as one of the world’s leading consulting and engineering companies operating across energy and built environment. The company employs 40,000 people across 60 countries, according to its website.

