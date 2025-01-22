Wood Bags Gippsland Basin Maintenance Deal

Wood has been contracted to deliver long-term maintenance solutions for Esso Australia-operated onshore and offshore assets in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria.

John Wood Group PLC has been contracted to deliver long-term maintenance solutions for Esso Australia-operated onshore and offshore assets in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria.

Under the agreement, Wood will provide maintenance services and shutdown support to optimize the operational performance of the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture’s offshore assets in the Bass Strait and the Longford and Long Island Point facilities, Wood said in a media release. The Gippsland Basin Joint Venture is a 50-50 joint venture between operator Esso Australia Resources Pty. Ltd. and Woodside Energy Pty. Ltd., Wood said.

The Bass Strait is the largest single source of natural gas for the Australian market and supplies approximately 40 percent of the country’s east coast demand, Wood noted.

The contract, secured through a competitive tender process, commences in January 2025.

“We are proud to be trusted by Esso Australia as their maintenance partner in the Gippsland Basin, operating assets and facilities critical to the country’s energy security”, Ken Gilmartin, CEO of Wood, said. “Wood is a market leader in integrated operations and maintenance solutions with a growing portfolio in Australia as we bring our expertise to an expanding client base”.

Wood recently secured a five-year contract renewal to continue delivering brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction solutions across the same Gippsland Basin assets.

