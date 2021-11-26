Wood Bags Deal for Largest Turkey Gas Reserve

Wood has announced that it has been appointed as the integrated management partner of the Sakarya Gas Field Development Project by Turkish Petroleum.

A multidisciplinary Wood team will carry out the integrated project management and engineering verification for the first EPCI phase of the project, according to Wood. The company outlined that this includes engineering, procurement and installation of the subsea production system, gas transport pipeline and umbilical and onshore processing facility in Filyos.

In the past year, Wood’s subsea team has supported Turkish Petroleum throughout the project’s pre-FEED and FEED phase, Wood noted.

“The Sakarya Gas Field will make a significant contribution to the development and growth of the Turkish energy industry and the wider economy,” Andy Hemingway, the president of energy, innovation and optimization at Wood, said in a company statement.

“With decades of experience, Wood is uniquely positioned to deliver on this new contract, and we are delighted to be continuing our longstanding working relationship with TP on this milestone project,” he added in the statement.

The Sakarya Gas Field has a confirmed capacity of 405 billion cubic meters, or 14 trillion cubic feet, of natural gas and is Turkey’s largest gas reserve, Wood highlighted. On completion of the first phase in 2023, 10 million cubic meters of gas per day are expected to be delivered to the Turkish grid. Wood noted that the new discovery could alleviate much of Turkey’s domestic gas import dependence.

Wood’s latest deal is one of several announced by the company recently. Earlier this week, Wood revealed that it had secured an extension with Equinor to deliver maintenance solutions across the Peregrino wellhead platforms and floating production storage and offloading unit located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Last month, the company announced that it had been awarded the consenting and environmental assessment and FEED contracts for Cadent’s HyNet North West and that it had secured two FEED deals to support Beach Energy’s Trefoil field development in the Bass Basin.

Also in October, Wood revealed that it had expanded its operations in the Southern North Sea with the award of a new operations and maintenance contract with Shell UK (SNS) and Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM).

