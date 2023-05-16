Wood and SGN Team Up to Speed Up UK Hydrogen Plans

Wood is working with SGN to accelerate plans for key hydrogen transmission infrastructure in Scotland and southern England.

Wood is working with gas distribution company SGN to accelerate plans for key hydrogen transmission infrastructure in Scotland and southern England.

Over the next 12 months, Wood is delivering three pre-FEED studies to determine the route and design of new dedicated hydrogen pipelines and associated transmission infrastructure. The company believes that the project will support the UK’s commitment to Net-Zero by 2050.

The proposed concept also repurposes existing natural gas infrastructure, which will link hydrogen producers with energy users seeking to use hydrogen to lower their carbon emissions.

The H2 Caledonia project combines two pre-FEED projects in Scotland’s Central Belt and Fife’s East Coast. These projects will explore the development of low-carbon hydrogen production across Scotland and will integrate with the ongoing Aberdeen Vision study, where Wood is also completing the pre- FEED.

In central southern England, the H2 Connect project will develop an optimal design to connect a hydrogen network in the area, Wood noted. The project will focus on the development of hydrogen infrastructure and imports in the Southampton-Solent region, and future expansion plans for hydrogen production and storage.

“These projects are key enablers for the UK and Scottish government’s carbon reduction commitments. We are delighted to be further growing our relationship with SGN, working together on these hydrogen projects which are instrumental in decarbonizing existing UK gas networks and offering sustainable, low- carbon fuel across the country,” Azad Hessamodini, Executive President of Consulting at Wood, stated.

“Wood is playing a vital part in the UK’s development of hydrogen infrastructure, utilizing our global hydrogen pipeline expertise as trusted technical advisors to deliver impactful projects that enable Britain’s net zero goals,” Hessamodini added.

“To meet the UK and Scottish Government’s respective net zero commitments, the system transformation of the gas networks to 100 percent hydrogen offers customers and policymakers a potentially low-disruption and cost-effective decarbonization pathway for home heating and industry. The projects represent continued preparation of our gas network to distribute greener alternatives to help meet government net-zero targets,” SGN’s Hydrogen Solutions Lead Fergus Tickell added.

“H2 Caledonia and H2 Connect are key drivers in demonstrating how the gas industry can safely and practically transport hydrogen through its network of pipes, plus the strategic planning required for system transformations while converting gas networks in an affordable and practical way that guarantees the continued security of supply to consumers and businesses,” he concluded.

It is worth noting that SGN and the UK’s National Gas Transmission announced plans for the H2 Caledonia and H2 Connect project in March 2023. They will work alongside Project Union, a pioneering NGT project to create a UK hydrogen backbone, transporting 100 percent hydrogen, and connecting production and storage facilities with end users, SGN said in a company statement at the time.

This hydrogen backbone will comprise up to 2,000km of existing pipeline assets that will be repurposed in phases, SGN said. This represents a quarter of the UK’s current transmission network, meaning minimal new infrastructure will be needed by the early 2030s, the company added.

