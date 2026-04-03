Women Take Helm of BP

BP confirmed Meg O'Neill has taken over as chief executive from interim CEO Carol Howle and named Howle as deputy CEO effective immediately.

BP PLC on Thursday confirmed Meg O'Neill has taken over as chief executive from interim CEO Carol Howle and named Howle as deputy CEO effective immediately.

BP's nine-member leadership besides its board now includes five women. Besides O'Neill and Howle, the others are chief financial officer Kate Thomson; customers and products executive vice president (EVP) Emma Delaney; and EVP for people, culture and communications Kerry Dryburgh.

“As I step into my new role I am committed to providing clear direction and consistency so our company can move forward with confidence", O'Neill, a United States citizen, said in a statement issued by the British energy giant.

"To support this, Carol will oversee the ongoing portfolio review and long-term strategy development beyond our 2027 targets. I’m looking forward to working closely with her to deliver a simpler, stronger, more valuable BP to maximize value for our shareholders".

BP announced a "reset" strategy February 26, 2025 that would see it increase investment in oil and gas, lower investment in the energy transition and cut costs.

Under the new plan BP expects to grow oil and gas investment to about $10 billion a year while cutting energy transition investment to $1.5-2 billion per annum, lower by around $5 billion a year than the previous guidance. The new plan aims to raise fossil fuel production to 2.3-2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2030, with plans for further growth through 2035.

"Progress has been made in recent months but there is always more to do", Howle said Thursday. "Meg and I share a commitment to safe and reliable operations, disciplined capital allocation and high-quality delivery - and I look forward to supporting her as she gets started".

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O'Neill was CEO of Woodside, an Australian liquefied natural gas-focused energy producer, from August 2021 to December 2025.

BP announced O’Neill's appointment December 17, 2025 to replace Murray Auchincloss, who resigned as CEO and board director. Howle, a British citizen, was then appointed interim CEO.

Howle, whom BP appointed executive vice president for supply, trading and shipping (STS) in 2020, "will continue to lead supply, trading and shipping and in her new role will also oversee the company's ongoing portfolio review and strategy development", BP said Thursday. "To support these changes, BP's strategy and sustainability team will now report to Carol".

Howle's new role is not a position at BP's board, which has been led by chair Albert Manifold since only October 2025. Manifold replaced the resigned Helge Lund.

Auchincloss had taken over as BP CEO January 2024. Auchincloss initially served in that position on an interim basis when he replaced Bernard Looney, who resigned in the third quarter of 2023 following controversy over Looney's personal relationships with colleagues.

"When Albert became chair, I expressed my openness to step down were an appropriate leader identified who could accelerate delivery of BP’s strategy", Auchincloss said in BP's December announcement. "I am confident that BP is now well positioned for significant growth and I look forward to watching the company's future progress and success under Meg's leadership".

At Woodside, Liz Westcott was confirmed CEO March 18, 2026. Westcott had already been serving in that capacity on an interim basis since O'Neill's exit in December.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com