Wolford Joins Diamond Offshore
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. reported Monday that it has named Bernie G. Wolford Jr. the company’s president and CEO.
Wolford succeeds Marc Edwards, who recently retired from Diamond when it completed its Chapter 11 financial restructuring. Diamond noted that Wolford, who served as CEO of Pacific Drilling S.A. from November 2018 to April 2021, will also sit on its board of directors.
As this recent Rigzone article states, Noble Corp. closed on its acquisition of Pacific Drilling in April.
“I am honored to be named Diamond’s CEO, and I’m excited to lead the company in its next phase,” Wolford remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Diamond responsibly operates valuable assets, has an excellent operational and safety reputation, and maintains a competitive market position. I look forward to meeting with our employees both on the rigs and in offices around the world. I am committed to working with the board and the rest of the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition for our clients and stakeholders.”
Before serving as Pacific Drilling’s CEO, Wolford held senior operational roles at Noble Corp., Diamond noted. It added that he began his career in 1981 at Transworld Drilling Co.
Diamond also stated that its board elected Neal P. Goldman as its new chairman on May 7, 2021.
“I am excited to work with Bernie through the company’s next chapter,” commented Goldman. “Throughout his career, Bernie has demonstrated a keen ability to revitalize the organizations he leads, delivering operational and financial experience. These skills will be critical on Diamond’s path to drive operational efficiency and achieve profitable growth, while continuing to deliver best of class value for our customers.”
