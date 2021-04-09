Wison Wins Contract for Texas LNG Project

GLBP will provide LNG marine fuel to vessels at three ports in Texas' Galveston Bay.

Wison Offshore & Marine has won the floating LNG (FLNG) unit front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for the Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP) project, developer Pilot LNG, LLC reported Wednesday.

GLBP will feature a floating liquefaction plant and provide LNG marine fuel to vessels at the ports of Houston, Texas City, and Galveston, Rigzone revealed in a July 2020 article.

Pilot also reported this week that Wison has become a minority equity shareholder in Pilot, but the FLNG project developer did not provide specifics on that front.

“It was imperative that the company selected to carry out the FEED works for the Galveston LNG Bunker Port have an excellent track record of successfully engineering and executing floating LNG projects,” commented Pilot Chief Executive Jonathan Cook in a written statement. “Our selection of Wison is in recognition of their unparalleled expertise and commitment to delivering safe, highly competitive floating LNG projects and we are thrilled to welcome Wison as a partner and shareholder in Pilot.”

Using LNG as a marine fuel has been shown to dramatically cut vessel emissions, including eliminating virtually all particulate matter and sulfur oxides (SOx) emissions and approximately 80-90% lower nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions compared to traditional marine fuels, Pilot stated.

From left: Martin Hruska and Vivian Li of Wison Offshore & Marine and Jon Cook and Shaun Davison of Pilot. PHOTO SOURCE: Pilot LNG

“Wison is delighted to grow our relationship with Pilot and we look forward to leveraging our significant experience to provide the greatest value to Pilot and its customers,” remarked Vivian Li, head of Wison Offshore & Marine, North America. “By utilizing floating technologies, we are able to provide a solution that can be delivered with unique advantages not available to traditional land-based facilities, as well as significantly reducing the infrastructure’s footprint and its associated impacts.”

Pilot noted that GLBP will be the first facility of its kind in the region, and the company anticipates taking a final investment decision on the project during the first half of 2022. Should the project go forward, the developer anticipates operations beginning in the first half of 2025.

As Rigzone reported last October, Pilot LNG has also reached an LNG supply deal for the Galveston project with GAC Bunker Fuels.

