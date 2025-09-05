Wison Signs EPCIC Contract for Sakarya Gas Project Offshore Turkiye

The floating production unit will be designed with a gas export rate of 883 million standard cubic feet per day.

Wison New Energies said it signed an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) contract with Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) for the floating production unit (FPU) project in phase 3 of the Sakarya Gas Field off the coast of Turkiye.

As a flagship project in Türkiye's national energy strategy, the phase 3 development of the Sakarya Gas Field will “significantly enhance the country's energy self-sufficiency, reduce its dependence on natural gas imports, and boost domestic gas supply capacity,” Wison said in a news release.

Located approximately 105.6 miles (170 kilometers) offshore in the Black Sea at a water depth of 2,150 meters, the Sakarya Gas Field was discovered in August 2020 with proven gas reserves of 14.3 trillion cubic feet (405 billion cubic meters), according to the release.

The field, which is Türkiye's largest-ever natural gas discovery, is being developed in three phases by TPAO. As a centerpiece of phase 3, the FPU has to meet the Black Sea's challenging conditions, including navigating the Bosphorus Strait's 56-meter air draft restriction, Wison said.

The FPU will be designed with a gas export rate of 883 million standard cubic feet per day, a produced water treatment capacity of 1,350 cubic square meters per day, and a monoethylene glycol (MEG) regeneration and injection capacity of 2,503 cubic meters per day for hydrate inhibition, with a minimum 30-year design life, the company said.

Wison Chairman Liu Hongjun said, "This collaboration represents a major milestone in Wison's internationalization strategy and another significant breakthrough in our deepwater engineering capabilities. We look forward to supporting the goals of the Sakarya Gas Field through innovative floating solutions and efficient resource integration, contributing to the advancement of Turkey's energy sector”.

TPAO CEO Ahmet Turkoglu said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Wison New Energies to advance the Sakarya phase 3 project. Wison's expertise and delivery experience in floating facilities are highly aligned with our project requirements. We look forward to working closely together to ensure the successful delivery of the project”.

Launch of FLNG for Eni’s Congo LNG Project

Last week, Wison and Eni SpA marked the launch of the Nguya floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit, which is the core LNG production facility for Eni’s Congo LNG project.

Measuring 376 meters in length, Nguya FLNG has storage capacity for 6.4 million cubic feet (180,000 cubic meters) of LNG and 1.6 million cubic feet (45,000 cubic meters) of LPG. With a liquefaction capacity of 2.4 million tons per annum (mtpa), the facility will be deployed offshore near Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo, Wison said in an earlier statement.

Wison said it incorporated Chart Industries’ IPSMR liquefaction technology and SPB tank into a floating liquefaction production facility for the first time. The facility integrates low-carbon features dual-fuel gas turbine generator engines and waste heat recovery units, which help reduce carbon emissions without compromising operational efficiency, the company stated.

“Delivering the Nguya FLNG within 33 months -- from contract award to sail away -- and achieving 30 million manhours LTI-free [lost time injury] reflects Wison New Energies’ full-cycle EPCIC capabilities and efficiency,” Wei Huaqing, vice president of Wison and project director of Nguya FLNG, said.

“It demonstrates our strengths in standardized design, international QHSE [Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment] management, and the integrated competitiveness of China’s manufacturing and supply chain. Through our unique EPCIC one-stop service, we minimized interface across the project execution period, forged seamless collaboration with Eni project team, and ultimately delivered one month ahead of contract schedule—setting a new benchmark for international energy projects,” Wei said.

