Wintershall to Rely on Flexible Working

Wintershall Dea has revealed that it will rely on flexible working even after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

The company outlined that it aims to achieve a hybrid working model called Flex Forward for when the pandemic is over, which sets aside two working days where all its members are in the office. The remaining three flexible days can then be worked at the office, from home or from elsewhere, Wintershall Dea highlighted.

The business conceded that the extent of the flexibility workers can have depends greatly on their task and individual activity and noted that arrangements must be implemented differently for employees who work at technical facilities in the field. Wintershall Dea’s chief executive officer Mario Mehren stated, however, that all ideas on implementing the concept are welcome and added that the company has learned in the past months that far more is possible than originally thought.

“Our team has proven over the past months that we can work together extremely efficiently and effectively over digital channels,” Mehren said in a statement posted on the company’s website on Thursday.

“We have practiced mobile working at Wintershall Dea for quite some time. We rolled out various applications to make virtual working far easier, especially after the merger between Wintershall and DEA in May 2019. We’re now going a step further,” he added in the statement.

Flex Forward was initiated and developed by an interdisciplinary working group made up of international employees. They formulated guiding principles and ideas on the subject of ‘Future Ways of Working’ on behalf of the global Wintershall Dea Covid-19 crisis team.

Wintershall Dea describes itself as Europe’s leading independent oil and gas producer. The business, which has operations all around the world, produced 642,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and employed nearly 3,000 people worldwide in 2019.

As of September 17, 3.35pm CEST, there have been 29.7 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with 937,391 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization.

