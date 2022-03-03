Wintershall Dea Writes Off $1.1B NS2 Financing

Wintershall Dea has revealed that it has decided to write off its financing of Nord Stream 2, which it highlighted totals around $1.1 billion (EUR 1 billion).

In addition, the company, which said it will basically stop payments to Russia with immediate effect, noted that it will not pursue any additional gas and oil production projects in Russia and stop all planning for new projects.

Wintershall Dea revealed that it remains active in GASCADE Gastransport GmbH, which operates a 1,988 miles gas pipeline network in Germany, said by Wintershall to be a critical infrastructure for gas transport in Germany and Europe. The company also outlined that it remains involved in the existing Yuzhno Russkoye and Achimov natural gas production projects in Siberia. The projects produce natural gas for European energy supply, the company noted.

When asked if the $1.1 billion Nord Stream 2 financing write off would damage the company, a Wintershall Dea spokesperson pointed Rigzone to the following quote made by the company’s chief financial officer, Paul Smith, in the company’s Wednesday investor release:

“During 2021, Wintershall Dea achieved outstanding operational and financial results, allowing us to enter 2022 with a very strong balance sheet including $2.33 (€2.1 billion) of cash, and over $3.32 billion (€3 billion) of liquidity”.

Asked if Wintershall would reconsider its position in GASCADE and the Yuzhno Russkoye and Achimov natural gas production projects in the future, the spokesperson directed Rigzone to the company’s initial announcement about the assets.

In a personal statement on Tuesday, Mario Mehren, the chief executive officer of Wintershall Dea, said, “the world we live in today is very different to the world of just days ago”.

“The Russian President is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine. There is a war in the heart of Europe. I was, and still am, shocked and horrified. Our thoughts are with the people in Ukraine who are opposing the invasion with indescribable bravery and courage,” Mehren added in the statement.

“Wintershall Dea has been working in Russia for more than 30 years. Many of our colleagues work for our company and our joint ventures with partners from Russia on a daily basis. Many of our colleagues come from Russia or Ukraine. For them in particular, but also for all of us, this war against Ukraine on the orders of the Russian government is a hard blow,” Mehren continued.

“We have built many personal relationships - also in our joint ventures. However, the foundation of our work in Russia has been shaken to the core. The executive board of Wintershall Dea is analyzing the situation thoroughly, including legal implications,” Mehren went on to say.

A joint statement by Wintershall Dea’s general works councils, executive representative committee and the board on Wednesday condemned the Russian president’s “war of aggression in the strongest possible terms”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com