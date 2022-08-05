Wintershall Dea Teams Up To Develop Hydrogen Project

Wintershall Dea and NWO will collaborate on the BlueHyNow project which will produce large volumes of low-carbon hydrogen using Norwegian natural gas.

Wintershall Dea and Nord-West Oelleitung (NWO) will collaborate on Wintershall Dea's BlueHyNow project - a plant set to produce large volumes of low-carbon hydrogen using Norwegian natural gas.

BlueHyNow is part of the EnergyHub currently under construction in Wilhelmshaven. NWO has a partly unused pipeline infrastructure in the region, expertise in raw material transportation and storage, and a site at the deepwater port in Wilhelmshaven.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on August 2 and plan to complete a feasibility study by the end of the year. The study will explore the construction of a hydrogen production plant on the NWO site in Wilhelmshaven.

"To ensure that we can guarantee future energy security in Germany and drive forward the energy transition, we need hydrogen from natural gas – as well as hydrogen from renewables," said Hugo Dijkgraaf, Executive Board Member and Chief Technology Officer at Wintershall Dea. "At the Wilhelmshaven site, NWO and Wintershall Dea complement each other perfectly. Along the value chain, from the production of hydrogen to its distribution to consumers, we want to pull together as partners in the future and accelerate the development of the urgently needed hydrogen network."

The hydrogen produced can be delivered by pipeline to industrial customers for use as a decarbonized energy source or as raw material, so reducing their CO2 emissions.

"Together with Wintershall Dea, we are making our contribution to the energy transition, becoming part of the new EnergyHub in Wilhelmshaven and continuing to be a reliable and relevant partner for supply security," added Jörg Niegsch, Managing Director of NWO.

Hydrogen is seen as a crucial component of a climate-neutral energy supply. But Germany faces a significant capacity gap. According to current forecasts, hydrogen demand will rise from 55 TWh/year today to 90 – 110 TWh/year as early as 2030.

The current plans in the German government's coalition agreement focus on hydrogen based on electricity from renewable energies and will only add around 28 TWh/year.

Wintershall Dea wants to support the development of the hydrogen market with BlueHyNow and its capacity of 5.6 TWh/year. The CO2 generated during production will be captured and then shipped to Norway and Denmark for safe and permanent storage in deep geological rock layers under the seabed.

