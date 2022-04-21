Wintershall Dea Taps TechnipFMC For Maria Revitalization Project
Energy industries service provider TechnipFMC has been awarded an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract by Wintershall Dea Norge AS for its Maria revitalization project.
What TechnipFMC calls a “significant contract” can be valued at anywhere between $75 million and $200 million. The project will boost production at the existing Maria field in the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The contract includes subsea trees, spools, jumpers, and flexible pipes.
The revitalization project will tie in an additional lightweight six-slot integrated template structure (ITS). The two existing templates in the Maria field are part of TechnipFMC’s installed base and began production in 2017.
“This iEPCI award is built on our ability to leverage our integrated front-end engineering and design (iFEED™) model. Through early engagement, we optimized the field layout and maximized the benefits of integrated project execution.
“Our involvement helped reduce the carbon footprint of the revitalization project by modifying existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for an additional 4,000 meters of pipe,” said Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC.
Maria is the first field Wintershall Dea brought all the way from discovery to production. Surrounded by gas and oil infrastructure in the Haltenbanken region of the Norwegian Sea, Maria is one of the most advanced subsea tieback fields in the world.
It was discovered by the company in 2010, around 124 miles off the coast of Norway, and brought into production in 2017. Maria is supported by and takes services from four nearby fields.
Maria is a subsea field, producing hydrocarbons via two underwater templates at 1,000 feet water depth that link to four existing fields. The Maria well stream goes to the Kristin platform. Water injection comes from Heidrun, while lift gas is provided from Åsgard B via the Tyrihans subsea field. Processed oil is sent to the Åsgard field for storage and export. Gas is exported via the Åsgard Transport System to Kårstø.
