Wintershall DEA Takes Conference Fully Online

Wintershall DEA revealed Thursday that it will host its annual press conference “fully online” this year and cancel in-person events.

The move is based on health advice from the national authorities and in line with the company’s duty of care to its stakeholders and its own people, Wintershall DEA outlined. The press conference will be live-streamed on March 18.

“Wintershall DEA is committed to operating in the most responsible way. And that goes not just for our E&P operations, but for communications activity as well,” the company stated.

“As Covid-19 continues to spread we have taken the decision to host our annual press conference fully online, and to cancel the ‘in-person’ events,” Wintershall DEA added.

“We have always believed that face to face communication is important and valued our annual press conference for this reason. But difficult times require responsible decisions,” the company continued.

Several oil and gas related events have been canceled following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Talos Energy Inc. revealed that it is canceling its analyst and investor event, scheduled for March 12 in New York City, due to “health and safety concerns for the potential spread of Covid-19 and the associated state of emergency declaration in New York”.

Houston’s CERAWeek conference was canceled as a precaution to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.. The event was scheduled to begin on March 9 and delegates from over 80 countries were expected to participate in the conference.

Industry body Oil & Gas UK also postponed several of its events this year “in light of the developing spread of coronavirus”.

As of March 11, 118,322 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed around the globe, with 4,292 deaths recorded, according to the latest statistics from the World Health Organization.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com