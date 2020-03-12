Wintershall DEA Takes Conference Fully Online
Wintershall DEA revealed Thursday that it will host its annual press conference “fully online” this year and cancel in-person events.
The move is based on health advice from the national authorities and in line with the company’s duty of care to its stakeholders and its own people, Wintershall DEA outlined. The press conference will be live-streamed on March 18.
“Wintershall DEA is committed to operating in the most responsible way. And that goes not just for our E&P operations, but for communications activity as well,” the company stated.
“As Covid-19 continues to spread we have taken the decision to host our annual press conference fully online, and to cancel the ‘in-person’ events,” Wintershall DEA added.
“We have always believed that face to face communication is important and valued our annual press conference for this reason. But difficult times require responsible decisions,” the company continued.
Several oil and gas related events have been canceled following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Earlier this week, Talos Energy Inc. revealed that it is canceling its analyst and investor event, scheduled for March 12 in New York City, due to “health and safety concerns for the potential spread of Covid-19 and the associated state of emergency declaration in New York”.
Houston’s CERAWeek conference was canceled as a precaution to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.. The event was scheduled to begin on March 9 and delegates from over 80 countries were expected to participate in the conference.
Industry body Oil & Gas UK also postponed several of its events this year “in light of the developing spread of coronavirus”.
As of March 11, 118,322 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed around the globe, with 4,292 deaths recorded, according to the latest statistics from the World Health Organization.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Alta Mesa's Buyer Backpedals as Financing Dries Up
- Panhandle Oil and Gas CFO Resigns
- BJ Services Inks Contract with Aethon to Deploy TITAN Frac Fleet
- Petronas, Exxon to Divest Stakes in Chad Project
- Oil Drops After US Restricts Travel from Europe
- OPEC+ to Hold Committee Meeting by Phone
- EIA Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
- Wintershall DEA Takes Conference Fully Online
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- ConocoPhillips Divests Niobara and Permian Assets
- Parsley, Diamondback Tweak Drilling Outlook on Weak Prices
- Basic Energy Acquires C&J Well Services Ops for $94MM
- Marathon Dials Back Activity, Trims 2020 Budget
- Gas Stocks Climb Amid Oil Market Chaos
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Oil Sinks in Worst Week Since 2008
- Alta Mesa Laying off 91 Employees, Closing Headquarters