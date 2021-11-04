Wintershall Dea Starts Final Nova Drilling, First Oil Set For 2022

Wintershall Dea has started the last part of the Nova drilling campaign following a year-long incident-induced break.

Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has started the last part of the Nova drilling campaign following a year-long incident-induced break.

The drilling was done in the North Sea from the Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible rig. Wintershall Dea said that the rig would drill three production wells and three water injection wells through two subsea templates.

According to the company, the Nova field is expected to start production in the second half of 2022. Once online, it will be the fourth subsea field in production for the company.

Nova is a tie-back to the Gjøa platform which will provide water injection and gas lift and receive the hydrocarbons. Gjøa is powered from shore and will also provide electricity to Nova. This contributes to Wintershall Dea’s Energy Transition Pathway and the plan for reaching Scope 1 and 2 net-zero by 2030.

The Nova consortium includes Wintershall Dea as the operator and Sval Energi, Spirit Energy, and ONE-Dyas as project partners. Wintershall Dea claimed that the installation of the subsea equipment is completed and modifications to the Gjøa facility are progressing well.

“With the subsea scope having been finalized already and a clear focus on the completion of the topside modifications, the production drilling is the last major milestone before production start for the Nova field.

“Looking ahead, it’s exciting to see the field taking shape, and we look forward to first oil,” André Hesse, Wintershall Dea’s Nova Project Director, said.

The issues with Nova drilling happened after a winch wire snapped while an X-mas tree was being lowered from the West Mira rig. The X-mas tree sunk to the seafloor, stopping drilling operations. Nova is located in the Norwegian part of the North Sea, some 75 miles northwest of Bergen and around 10 miles southwest of Gjøa.

Before this happened, the West Mira was able to complete the top-hole drilling campaign on the Nova field. Operations on the Nova field were expected to continue in April 2021, but the company then decided to cancel the deal for the West Mira.

Wintershall Dea then contracted the Scarabeo 8. The deal also includes options to drill additional wells operated by the company.

