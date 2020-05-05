Wintershall Dea Merger Came at Right Time

The merger of Wintershall and DEA came at exactly the right time, according to the chairman of the board of executive directors at Wintershall Dea.

The merger of Wintershall Holding GmbH and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG on May 1, 2019, came at exactly the right time, according to Mario Mehren, the chairman of the board of executive directors at Wintershall Dea.

“Last year we restructured our business operations and we now have an ideal size,” Mehren said in a company statement posted on Wintershall Dea’s website on Monday.

“As a European champion we are large enough to be relevant to the national oil companies, and at the same time we remain independent and agile – which also allows us to respond flexibly in critical situations such as the current crisis,” he added.

In the statement, Mehren went on to say that the coronavirus crisis and the expected contraction in the global economy, coupled with oil and gas prices at a historic low, represent a real “stress test” for the industry. The Wintershall Dea representative emphasized that the business will pass this test “by further building on our strengths”.

According to Wintershall Dea, the company is well equipped for the current crisis. The businesses says that, compared to its competitors, it has low production costs, high levels of reserves and a strategically balanced portfolio with particular emphasis on natural gas.

Wintershall Dea describes itself as Europe’s leading independent natural gas and oil company. Headquartered in Germany, the company explores for and produces gas and oil in 13 countries worldwide and employs around 2,800 people from more than 60 nations.

As of May 4, there have been 3.43 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally, with 239,604 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Germany has recorded 163,175 cases of the virus, with 6,692 deaths, as of May 4, WHO data shows.

So far, Europe has suffered the most confirmed virus cases (1.54 million) and deaths (143,987), according to the latest WHO information.

