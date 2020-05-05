Wintershall Dea Merger Came at Right Time
The merger of Wintershall Holding GmbH and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG on May 1, 2019, came at exactly the right time, according to Mario Mehren, the chairman of the board of executive directors at Wintershall Dea.
“Last year we restructured our business operations and we now have an ideal size,” Mehren said in a company statement posted on Wintershall Dea’s website on Monday.
“As a European champion we are large enough to be relevant to the national oil companies, and at the same time we remain independent and agile – which also allows us to respond flexibly in critical situations such as the current crisis,” he added.
In the statement, Mehren went on to say that the coronavirus crisis and the expected contraction in the global economy, coupled with oil and gas prices at a historic low, represent a real “stress test” for the industry. The Wintershall Dea representative emphasized that the business will pass this test “by further building on our strengths”.
According to Wintershall Dea, the company is well equipped for the current crisis. The businesses says that, compared to its competitors, it has low production costs, high levels of reserves and a strategically balanced portfolio with particular emphasis on natural gas.
Wintershall Dea describes itself as Europe’s leading independent natural gas and oil company. Headquartered in Germany, the company explores for and produces gas and oil in 13 countries worldwide and employs around 2,800 people from more than 60 nations.
As of May 4, there have been 3.43 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally, with 239,604 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Germany has recorded 163,175 cases of the virus, with 6,692 deaths, as of May 4, WHO data shows.
So far, Europe has suffered the most confirmed virus cases (1.54 million) and deaths (143,987), according to the latest WHO information.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Chevron Down to 5 Permian Rigs
- Shell to Divest Pennsylvania Assets
- Oil Downturn Looks A Bit Like 2008 Financial Meltdown
- Marathon Names Henderson SVP, Operations
- Oceaneering Leadership, Board Take Voluntary Pay Cuts
- Wintershall Dea Merger Came at Right Time
- Coronavirus Downturn May Nullify 10 Years of Oil Demand Growth
- PTTEP, Partners Hit Oil Pay Offshore Mexico
- Petrobras Plans to Divest Manati Field Stake
- Oil Up as Output Cuts Ease Glut Concern
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Exxon Sees Historic Loss on Rout With Chevron in Retreat
- XTO Energy Extends Offering to Buy Trust Units
- Texas Gulf Coast Gains Oil Storage Capacity
- Worley Axes 3,000 Jobs
- Diamond Files Chapter 11
- Gyrodata Sells Directional Drilling Division to Intrepid
- Plastics Get More Respect Amid COVID-19
- Parsley, RigUp Launch Permian COVID-19 Screening Program
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- US Rig Count Falls to 465
- Chesapeake Adopts Poison Pill After Shares Plummet