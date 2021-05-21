Wintershall Dea Makes Significant Discovery

Wintershall Dea has announced that it has made a significant gas, condensate, and oil discovery at the Dvalin North prospect in the Haltenbanken area of the Norwegian Sea.

The Dvalin North find, which is just over seven miles from the company’s operated Dvalin field, is estimated to hold combined resources of between 71 million and 157 million barrels of oil equivalent, Wintershall highlighted. The company said the license partners will now evaluate development options for the discovery, which could include a tie back to the Dvalin field.

Dvalin North is the first well of a two well exploration and appraisal program for Wintershall Dea in the Haltenbanken area. The Deepsea Aberdeen rig, which drilled the discovery well, is now moving on to appraise the nearby Bergknapp discovery, which was made in 2020.

“The discovery is in an area with existing operated as well as non-operated infrastructure,” Hugo Dijkgraaf, Wintershall Dea’s chief technology officer and the company’s responsible executive board member for global exploration, said in a company statement.

“This important find supports our strategy of primarily investing in infrastructure-led exploration activity which will yield synergies with existing fields,” he added.

“Norway is one of our core areas for growth. We will continue to explore and develop fields to support our growth strategy on the Norwegian Continental Shelf,” the Wintershall Dea representative went on to say.

Alv Solheim, the managing director of Wintershall Dea Norge, said, “with Maria, Dvalin, and now this discovery in Dvalin North, the Haltenbanken area has emerged as a strategic core area for Wintershall Dea in Norway”.

“The next step will be to turn these discoveries into producing fields. This find secures our position in the area and promises to support more activity in the years to come,” Solheim added.

Wintershall Dea is the operator of the Dvalin North discovery in PL 211 with a 55 percent stake. The company’s license partners comprise Petoro and Sval Energi.

According to its website, Wintershall Dea is Europe’s leading independent natural gas and oil company. The business is headquartered in Kassel and Hamburg, in Germany, and explores for, and produces, gas and oil in 13 countries.

