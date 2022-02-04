Wintershall Dea Leaves Gulf Of Suez After 38 Years

Wintershall Dea has opted to divest its interest in the Gulf of Suez concession after producing there for 38 years.

Wintershall Dea said that as of January 1, 2022, after 38 years of ‘economic and efficient production’ from the Gulf of Suez, it would be closing this chapter of its long oil production history in Egypt.

“The Gulf of Suez concession will always be a proud part of our history in Egypt. It was the foundation upon which we have built a successful, long-term business here, and it has made us a major contributor to Egypt’s energy supply”, says Sameh Sabry, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Wintershall Dea Egypt.

“Now the time is right for Wintershall Dea to focus even more on where we can best deliver value with our significant ongoing investment in Egypt,” he added.

The interest in the concession was transferred to the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation but the Wintershall Dea story in Egypt will continue. The company holds 17.25 percent of the major offshore West Nile Delta concession, one of the largest Egyptian gas projects, and as the operator is producing at its onshore Nile Delta Disouq concession.

With exploration at East Damanhour in the onshore Nile Delta, Wintershall Dea continues to invest in its future in Egypt.

The decision to conclude the involvement in the oil production at the Gulf of Suez is part of Wintershall Dea’s corporate strategy, with the company’s Energy Transition Pathway and its focus on natural gas.

Natural gas accounts for the majority of the global portfolio of Wintershall Dea which is Europe’s largest independent gas and oil company.

As a climate-friendly conventional energy source, natural gas will have a growing role in achieving climate targets. It is affordable, flexible in its use, and can help to significantly reduce overall emissions if used as a substitute for coal in generating electricity and heat. Additionally, it can be used to generate climate-friendly hydrogen.

“Egypt is one of our established core countries. We are very optimistic about Egypt’s future role as a regional gas hub and will continue to be a major German investor to the country,” Dawn Summers, Wintershall Dea’s Chief Operating Officer and responsible board member for Egypt,” stated.

“I would like to thank our SUCO Joint Venture partner EGPC for the excellent partnership we have enjoyed over the past decades and all of the people who have done their utmost to make the Gulf of Suez concession the success it is. As we close this proud chapter of our oil history in Egypt, we are now excited to write new ones,” she claimed.

