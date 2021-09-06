Wintershall Dea Finds More Oil At Bergknapp Discovery

Wintershall Dea wraps up drilling of appraisal well on the Bergknapp oil discovery and finds even more oil than expected.

Oil and gas firm Wintershall Dea has completed the drilling of an appraisal well on the Bergknapp oil discovery in the Norwegian Sea and found even more oil than expected.

Drilled from the Deepsea Aberdeen semi-submersible rig, the re-entry and appraisal wells confirmed the oil discoveries in the Garn and Tilje Formations and proved an additional gas accumulation in the Åre Formation.

Following the completion of the appraisal well, the size of the Garn and Tilje Formation discoveries is estimated to be between 40 and 84 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, whereas the Åre Formation is estimated to hold an additional 13 million to 56 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

The Bergknapp discovery is located 124 miles north of Kristiansund and 5 miles west of the Wintershall Dea operated Maria oil field in an area close to existing infrastructure. The license consortium will now evaluate potential development options.

“We are excited that we have made another discovery in the Haltenbanken area in the Norwegian Sea. We will now work closely with our partners to bring the project to the final investment decision and successfully drive the development of the prospect,” Chief Technology Officer of Wintershall Dea Hugo Dijkgraaf said. “The recoverable reserves add up to our growth strategy in the country and enhance our position as a committed partner to Norway”, he added.

The Bergknapp appraisal well is the second operated exploration well for Wintershall Dea in Norway in 2021, following the nearby Dvalin North discovery in PL 211 made in May 2021.

“Bergknapp is an important discovery that contributes to our strong position in this area of the Norwegian Shelf. With Maria and the nearby Dvalin field, we already have an established position as a major operator in the Haltenbanken area. Bergknapp and Dvalin North will further strengthen this position,” Alv Solheim, Managing Director of Wintershall Dea Norge, stated.

This well is the second exploration well in Production Licence 836 S, which was awarded in APA2015. Wintershall Dea is the operator of the license with a 40 percent share. Partners Spirit Energy and DNO Norge hold 30 percent each.

The Deepsea Aberdeen rig will now move to the Wintershall Dea operated Vega field in the North Sea.

To contact author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com