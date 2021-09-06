Wintershall Dea Finds More Oil At Bergknapp Discovery
Oil and gas firm Wintershall Dea has completed the drilling of an appraisal well on the Bergknapp oil discovery in the Norwegian Sea and found even more oil than expected.
Drilled from the Deepsea Aberdeen semi-submersible rig, the re-entry and appraisal wells confirmed the oil discoveries in the Garn and Tilje Formations and proved an additional gas accumulation in the Åre Formation.
Following the completion of the appraisal well, the size of the Garn and Tilje Formation discoveries is estimated to be between 40 and 84 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, whereas the Åre Formation is estimated to hold an additional 13 million to 56 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.
The Bergknapp discovery is located 124 miles north of Kristiansund and 5 miles west of the Wintershall Dea operated Maria oil field in an area close to existing infrastructure. The license consortium will now evaluate potential development options.
“We are excited that we have made another discovery in the Haltenbanken area in the Norwegian Sea. We will now work closely with our partners to bring the project to the final investment decision and successfully drive the development of the prospect,” Chief Technology Officer of Wintershall Dea Hugo Dijkgraaf said. “The recoverable reserves add up to our growth strategy in the country and enhance our position as a committed partner to Norway”, he added.
The Bergknapp appraisal well is the second operated exploration well for Wintershall Dea in Norway in 2021, following the nearby Dvalin North discovery in PL 211 made in May 2021.
“Bergknapp is an important discovery that contributes to our strong position in this area of the Norwegian Shelf. With Maria and the nearby Dvalin field, we already have an established position as a major operator in the Haltenbanken area. Bergknapp and Dvalin North will further strengthen this position,” Alv Solheim, Managing Director of Wintershall Dea Norge, stated.
This well is the second exploration well in Production Licence 836 S, which was awarded in APA2015. Wintershall Dea is the operator of the license with a 40 percent share. Partners Spirit Energy and DNO Norge hold 30 percent each.
The Deepsea Aberdeen rig will now move to the Wintershall Dea operated Vega field in the North Sea.
To contact author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Talos Files Dispute Notice Against Mexico
- Initial Ida Hit to Production Surpasses Katrina
- Indian Firms Are Said to Discuss Buying ALNG 2 Stake
- TotalEnergies and Iraq Agree $27B Deals
- Shell Returning Workers To GOM Oil Platform
- Petrofac Bags $100MM EPCC Deal
- Seadrill Limited To Exit Chapter 11 In Q4
- Near 90 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Down
- USA Drops 11 Rigs Week on Week
- Wintershall Dea Finds More Oil At Bergknapp Discovery
- Port Fourchon Sees Weeks for Ida Recovery
- 95 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Offline
- Exxon Spuds New Well in Guyana's Canje Block
- Noble Corp Sells 4 Jackups for $292MM
- North Sea Troll Phase 3 Project Online
- Oil Heads for Monthly Loss Before OPEC+ Meet
- Oil Holds After OPEC+ Approves Production Hike
- Shell Takes Operatorship of 2 Blocks Offshore South Africa
- WTI Erases Loss as US Oil Inventory Report Overshadows OPEC+ Announcement
- Taqa May Sell Oil and Gas Assets After Review
- Ida Shuts in Majority of Gulf of Mexico Production
- Libya Budget Battle Could Imperil Oil Output
- Port Fourchon Sees Weeks for Ida Recovery
- Thailand Oil Giant Going on Green Spending Spree
- 95 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Offline
- BP Buys NatGas Supplies Derived from Cow Manure
- Saudi Aramco Profit Surges
- Indigenous Group Seeks Trans Mountain Stake
- Exxon Spuds New Well in Guyana's Canje Block
- Noble Rig Survives Hurricane Conditions