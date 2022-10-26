Wintershall Dea CEO Calls For More Investment In Oil And Gas

Wintershall Dea CEO Mario Mehren called for more investment in the expansion of the energy industry during a media call on Tuesday.

That includes more investment in global gas and oil production, as fossil fuels will continue to be needed in the longer term. “Importers need to be able to conclude long-term supply contracts again. This would stabilize markets and encourage investment,” says Mehren.

At the same time, according to Mehren, there needs to be a strong commitment to the development of carbon capture and storage and hydrogen infrastructure.

Wintershall Dea reported robust financial performance in the third quarter, driven by stable operations and macroeconomic tailwinds. At the same time, the company reports a non-cash impairment on its Nord Stream AG shareholding, to the amount of over $175 million.

“The third quarter was a busy quarter and we have made progress in many areas,” said Mehren. On Monday, Wintershall Dea acquired a 37 percent stake in the Hokchi block in Mexico, as a partner to Hokchi Energy. “We are delivering on our growth plans for Mexico. This early-stage production asset will contribute valuable barrels for many years to come.”

“Together with our partners, we have taken the final investment decision for the Fenix offshore gas project in Argentina. With a planned start in 2025 and expected peak production of around 65,000 boe per day, Fenix will significantly boost Argentinian gas supply and further reduce the country’s dependence on LNG imports,” Mehren stated.

In July, Wintershall Dea started operations at its Nova field in Norway, which is ramping up oil production at the time it is most needed. Two major projects are expected to be onstream in Norway in the months ahead – Njord and Dvalin. All three fields will eventually increase their production to around 150,000 boe per day of energy.

“75 percent of our total investments since our 2019 merger have been made in Norway – 3.1 billion euros. And we continue to strategically grow our activities,” says Mehren.

Decarbonization

After diversification, Wintershall Dea’s second strategic priority is decarbonization. The company is building a portfolio of CCS and hydrogen projects that together could abate 20 to 30 million tons of CO2 per annum by 2040.

“Together with Equinor we plan to pursue the development of a CCS value chain and infrastructure connecting German industry with Norwegian CO2 storage,” says Mehren. The cooperation envisages a German-Norwegian pipeline capable of transporting up to 40 million tons of CO2 a year for safe storage under the Norwegian North Sea. That’s equivalent to around 20 percent of all German industrial CO2 emissions.

Separately, Wintershall Dea has secured its first CO2 storage license in Norway. The Luna license, which will be operated by Wintershall Dea, has an estimated CO2 injection capacity of up to 5 million tons a year. “Our strategy is to build a portfolio of CCS and hydrogen projects, and we are delivering. Luna and our cooperation with Equinor are important milestones along this path,” says Mehren.

The company’s CEO restated that the unjustifiable Russian war against Ukraine was a turning point. At the start of the conflict, the company took a clear stance, saying a clear ‘no’ to new projects and writing off its Nord Stream 2 financing. Russia’s war and its consequences are destroying the foundations of economic relations, as Russia has become unpredictable in every respect.

“In recent decades we have invested in our business in Russia and built-up assets there. We are now analyzing whether the international business of Wintershall Dea could be legally separated from our Russian business.”

